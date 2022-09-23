Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: May 21 1980 | Gallery

In our Friday Flashback series we dive into the Port Lincoln Times archive to find some local stories the community won't have seen in a while. Today, we go all the way back to your Port Lincoln Times from May 21, 1980.
Main story: Pauline Thompson Sportswoman of the Year for 1980
Pauline Thompson, of the Tasman Netball Club, was presented with the Sportswoman of the Year award by Lady Pearson at the opening of the Port Lincoln Netball Carnival on Saturday.
Lady Person whose husband the late Sir Glen Person founded the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, said at the presentation that Pauline Thompson was one of the most experienced netball players in Port Lincoln.
She said Pauline had played A1 netball for a number of years in the very successful Tasman A1 team and had a represented the Association in senior competition every year since commencing play here.
In 1975 when representing Port Lincoln in Adelaide, she was selected in a state and country team.
Last year, she was selected in the State Touring Team, which travelled to Penang and Singapore in February of this year.
"Pauline was named captain of this team, a great honour for a player from a country association," Lady Pearson said.
MORE FLASHBACKS:
A valuable club girl, Pauline has been president and vice-president of her club.
"She has represented her club her club on the executive committee for one term and was convenor of the grading and selection committee in 1978."
"She has coached junior Tasman teams several times including this year. Pauline has also umpired for her club."
"Pauline played A grade International Rules for a number of years and has represented their association."
"She plays social tennis and was the first woman to finish in a Port Lincoln swim-through."
Lady Pearson said Pauline had a pleasant manner on court, and was a player of whom both the Tasman Club and the Port Lincoln Association could be proud.
"A true sportswoman!" she said.
NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.