Locals have started the one-off Queen's memorial public holiday by getting out on the water, visiting cafes and walking their dogs, with many traders on the foreshore electing to stay closed.
Spot on Fishing Tackle was one of the few retailers open on the foreshore on Thursday morning. Owner Steve Forstener said it had been a busy morning with local anglers taking advantage of the free day.
"People have been buying bait and sinkers and hooks. A lot of people want to spend the public holiday out on the water with their kids," he said.
Many of the clothing, surf and other retail traders along the foreshore were closed in the morning. Some had posted signs that said they planned to open later in the day, or not at all. Nearly all the shops in the Civic Centre arcade remained closed at 10.30am.
At Rogue and Rascal café things were more lively.
"It's been steady all morning." said one worker.
"We're also noticing trade start to pick up with the change of season."
Outside by the Captain Matthew Flinders and Trim statue, locals gathered with their dogs and takeaway coffees to have a chat.
"Dog's don't know it's a public holiday," said Kathie Tidermann.
It was similarly steady at Del Giorno's restaurant.
"It's mostly locals in here right now. Today has a similar feeling to the March public holiday or the Adelaide long weekend," said owner Kris Bunder.
Workers at the Visitor Information Centre said it had been receiving tourists all morning.
"A lot of older tourists aren't even aware it's a public holiday," said Tyler Vogelgsang.
My Vogelgsang also said there had been no clear increase in school holiday tourists from the eastern states yet, but that this would likely change.
