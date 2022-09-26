Adelaide law students found out that there were issues with access to justice with a lack of regional lawyers in Port Augusta and Port Lincoln.
University of Adelaide Law students travelled to Port Augusta and Port Lincoln last week which involved a group of 15 students and four staff members.
The aim was to expose students to working in regional law practice and the different types of issues country lawyers work with.
Students spoke with lawyers at local firms and comparisons were made by senior lawyers between rural and city work.
The students were also involved in a free pop-up legal consultation session through the University of Adelaide for members of the public which included meetings with aboriginal leaders.
Teacher at Adelaide Law School Joel Grieger said the program was made possible through a grant from the Law Foundation SA.
Mr Grieger had started his career working in Port Lincoln, and he said the trip was a fantastic opportunity for the students to visit regional areas.
Mr Grieger said there had been a number of issues in attracting and retaining staff to regional areas.
"It is hard to get a job as a graduate in the city and it is hard to get them out to the country," Mr Grieger said.
"Through this program we are really just trying to reduce that friction and we are bringing these students who are looking for graduate roles."
Mr Grieger said the program was a success and he was hoping it would continue into the future.
He said they had heard from the aboriginal legal rights movement in Port Augusta about the issues surrounding access to justice for clients from the APY lands.
"It did not sit well with us and we are already starting to come up with ideas of how we as a law school can give back and help those in the profession with the issues they are facing," Mr Greiger said.
Senior lawyer at Tindall Gask Bentley Robert Muecke has been practicing as a lawyer in Port Lincoln for 35 years.
He said he had told the students there was a broad experience of all legal matters in Port Lincoln, and he had outlined the positives behind the lifestyle in the city of Port Lincoln.
He said he had told the students they had the option to tackle a broad range of issues, or specialise in specific areas of law in regional roles.
Mr Muecke said he believes country clients are easier to get along with as they are not as "litigious" in what they do.
"It is a bit more relaxed work style but it is also more the little things that add up like being able to be at work in five minutes park out the back of your office to make it a bit more of a work life balance," Mr Muecke said.
Mr Muecke said he believes all country areas are in need of lawyers.
"What Joel and Adelaide University has been putting in place has been really good and it helps to promote the country life as well," Mr Muecke said.
Student Elinor Teo, who is studying a double degree in law and arts majoring in geography said she had always been interested in working in a regional area.
"You do not have to be stuck in one room just doing traffic and violations you get to learn how to do wills and estates, you get to learn how to do the criminal matters and the litigations," Ms Teo said.
"You get a lot of exposure coming out to these areas specifically with the aboriginal rights legal sector."
Ms Teo said they had learnt from the consultation sessions with first nations leaders that there was more injustice than they thought.
"They are lacking legal support in all different sectors of the law," Ms Teo said.
"In Port Augusta they were talking about how they have a great deal of criminal issues going on but they really do need a family lawyer and how that itself would help a lot of the issues that have been happening."
Ms Teo said dialogue must be improved between the courts systems and the lawyers and the police and first nations people and they need to come together and amalgamate a working system.
She said she would recommend the tour to all students who are studying law, regardless of whether or not they are considering moving to a regional area to practice law.
