University of Adelaide law students speak with aboriginal leaders in regional communities

By Lachlan Smith
September 26 2022 - 7:53am
Law students visit Mellor Olsson law frim in Port Lincoln. Left to right., Ruby Stewart, Alexandra Lowe and Joel Rieger. Picture by Lachlan Smith.

Adelaide law students found out that there were issues with access to justice with a lack of regional lawyers in Port Augusta and Port Lincoln.

