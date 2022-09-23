Watch: Archive footage of the Queen's visit to Port Lincoln in 1954

The Port Lincoln community has a chance to watch footage from the Queen's 1954 visit to the city after it was digitised by a local history group.
The Port Lincoln History Group digitised the footage after it was made available by the Puckridge and Trigg families, and the State Library of South Australia. Port Lincoln Times credits these families and organisations for making the footage available to use here.
The footage shows preparations made in town for the 1954 Royal Visit, the arrival of the Queen and Prince Philip by motorcade, the Queen speaking from the balcony of Civic Hall, and her attendance at a performance by Lower Eyre Peninsula school children at Centenary Oval.
Outfits used in this performance are available to view at the Mill Cottage Museum operated by the Port Lincoln History Group.
The end of each video shows the Queen and Prince Philip depart Centenary Oval in a specialised Land Rover, while children run across the oval to bid them farewell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.