Ever wondered how a boomerang works? You can find out at a display of indigenous artefacts at Lincoln Gardens school.
The school has been inviting other schools and groups throughout the community to learn more about indigenous culture and understand the different purposes of the indigenous artefacts in its display.
Lincoln Gardens Primary School was named a finalist in the Community Engagement Award category for its Cultural Area and Artefacts Education Learning Platform.
200 artefacts were donated to Lincoln Garden's Primary School in the 1980s.
Ms Spencer and the team at school have continued to update the catalogue as a number of the artefacts were returned to different language groups and new items were given to the school for the display.
"Last year we started working with Bishop Street Kindy and they wanted to learn more about the artefacts so then I created some books," Ms Spencer said.
QR codes were also embedded in the books where people could access demonstration videos of an indigenous person using the artefacts.
One example included boomerangs, as it covered how boomerangs are made and their different uses.
"We also had little fact buttons so when they got a page where there was a little button, they would listen to an interesting fact about that particular artefact."
The school invited other schools to come and learn about the artefacts throughout this year's reconciliation week.
Other books Ms Spencer put together had information on items such as spears and spear thrower, baskets and containers and stone tools and fishing and fire.
Ms Spencer said the students from the schools that have come to look at the artefacts would hear from her about the artefacts collection before they split into eight groups.
Each group was given a book each to look over. The groups would then move out to the cultural area together.
The students have been involved in building the cultural area, and they have implemented information onto boards throughout, having used research they had done during class.
Some of the boards included information on Native animals.
"They then painted the animals and then they have got flags, they have got a wiltja, we have got boomerangs we have got fish and this year we also planted bush tucker," Ms Spencer said.
"We had classes where students would be given a map so they could go around to the different points of interest and they had 10 questions to answer."
The cultural area also includes a fire area, which is used by the school to hold cook outs where they make traditional food such as kangaroo tails.
Ms Spencer said the school have had 14 groups work their way through the cultural area so far.
She said the artefacts were from mainly from Pitjantjatjara, Northern Territory and Torres Strait Islands.
Ms Spencer said local Sharon Betts had painted some ostrich eggs and gave them to the school to add to the collection.
