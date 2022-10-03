Port Lincoln Times

Local school organises tours of indigenous artefacts display

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:39am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:30pm
Lincoln Garden's Primary School principal Sandra Spencer (left), Karin Garrett Aboriginal Community Education officer and Lincoln Garden's Primary School Wellbeing Leader Amanda Parker at the indigenous cultural area at school. Picture supplied.

Ever wondered how a boomerang works? You can find out at a display of indigenous artefacts at Lincoln Gardens school.

