Koonibba ties still strong for rising Geelong star Tyson Stengle

The remote community of Koonibba will cheer on former son Tyson Stengle as he runs onto the grand final field for Geelong Football Club this weekend.
Some of Stengle's Koonibba mates will be among the screaming, 100,000-strong crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this Saturday, as the AFL Grand Final returns to the home of football after two years away.
At 23, Stengle has enjoyed a rapid rise as a small forward for Geelong this year after stints at Adelaide and Richmond. He joined the AFL in 2017 but has surged in 2022, kicking 49 goals in 24 games for the Cats.
Stengle left Koonibba, near Ceduna, in 2014 to play club football in Adelaide, but his connections to his home community remain strong, returning home two or three times a year.
"He's definitely connected to the Koonibba community. He's got strong family ties here," said Shaun Miller, a lifelong friend of Stengle's and current captain of the Koonibba A-grade team.
Those family ties refer partly to the Betts family. Stengle is a relative of Carlton and Adelaide football legend Eddie Betts, who was born in Port Lincoln
"The Betts name is massive for the Koonibba community," said Mr Miller.
Miller played alongside Stengle many times as a junior, and said it was difficult to understate how important it was to Koonibba that he was lacing up for a grand final.
"It means the world to us... just to have a guy perform on the big stage coming from some of the hardships our people have had. To see someone like that not only make it to AFL, but then go further on, to get achievements like All Australian [2022], it's massive."
"It sets up the younger community to let them know that it is possible. He's been a positive role model for the kids," Mr Miller said.
It's a sentiment echoed by Wayne Miller, Shaun's brother and CEO of the Ceduna Aboriginal Corporation. Wayne also played alongside Stengle some years ago.
"He's making our young people have someone to look up to, and to know that they can come from a rural area and step into the big AFL games. He's making our community proud." Wayne Miller said.
"I played a few state Aboriginal football carnivals with Tyson. He was a few years my junior, but even as a junior playing in an A-grade state carnival he was above the standard... we knew he was destined for great things and I think he's got a lot more to come."
Last year Stengle flew back to Koonibba and surprised his former teammates by showing up at a club match.
"He popped back during a game at the Koonibba footy club. Got into the rooms after the game and saw all his brothers that are still here," said Shaun Miller.
A group of Koonibba men including Shaun Miller travelled to Melbourne this year to watch Stengle compete in a twilight game for the Geelong Cats. They also presented him with a brand new guernsey from his former club.
"He was stoked to see it. Stoked to get his hands on it. It was an initiative on behalf of the club," said Shaun Miller.
Brothers Shaun and Wayne both described Stengle as a gifted player.
"Back then he was the same as he is now, just electrifying. Once he had the ball in his hands it was up to him where he wanted it to go. He made his mind up and the ball would go wherever he wanted. Very smart footballer, electrifying speed and silky with the skills," said Shaun Miller.
"He's an exciting and explosive player. We've seen him play as a small forward, but he's incredibly explosive throughout the midfield," said Wanye Miller.
Shaun Miller will be among four of Stengle's friends travelling to see him play at the MCG this Saturday.
"We hope he goes well. Regardless of the outcome, we're definitely proud of him."
