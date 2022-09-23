Port Lincoln Times

Koonibba ties still strong for rising Geelong star Tyson Stengle

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 23 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:15am
The remote community of Koonibba will cheer on former son Tyson Stengle as he runs onto the grand final field for Geelong Football Club this weekend.

