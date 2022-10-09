Port Lincoln Times

Fishery Bay board walk to separate pedestrians and vehicles as part of project

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:54am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A boardwalk is being built as part of Lower Eyre Council's Eyes on Eyre project to improve the Fishery Bay campground and beach access. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A boardwalk is being built as part of Lower Eyre Council's Eyes on Eyre project to improve the Fishery Bay campground and beach access.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.