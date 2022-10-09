A boardwalk is being built as part of Lower Eyre Council's Eyes on Eyre project to improve the Fishery Bay campground and beach access.
The boardwalk will help separate pedestrians and vehicles accessing the beach.
Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said the board walk was being built after safety concerns were raised by people using Fishery Bay.
"Pedestrians were walking in the same space as vehicles and there are a lot of blind spots due to the dunes," Cr Quigley said.
The Eyes on Eyre project includes the delineation of eight camp sites, new signage, fencing and some revegetation.
Cr Quigley said the fencing would separate land under Council's care and control with neighbouring properties.
She said council wanted to revegetate some sections to build on the site's beautification.
"There is also new signage going up that will comprise of information about the rules of the camping area and restrictions around having a campfire."
Camp sites and road ways will be formalised with rubble, with work due to be completed by November.
Cr Quigley said there were hopes the formalised camp sites would better cater for all types of campers, from swags to caravans.
Camp site fees are $10 per night with Council in the process of transitioning its current online booking system to Book Easy.
Cr Quigley said the $190,000 project was possible thanks to grants from Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula, EP Landscape Board and Primary Industries and Regions SA.
