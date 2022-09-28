SEW TOGETHER
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, September 30, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm, anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to bring your machine or knitting.
LEARN TO SIGN
Auslan Signing
Friday, September 30, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, try some Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
BUSY BAYSIDE
BAMM - Beach, Arts, Music, Markets
Saturday, October 1, Coffin Bay Foreshore, 12pm-6pm, market stalls, artist, food and drink available, live music, for more information phone 0417 858 122
COME FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, October 1, Bikes by the Bay, meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am for a casual bike ride around Tumby Bay, drinks after at the local cafes.
MUSICIANS GATHER
Cellar Folk Club gathering
Saturday, October 1, club gathering at Anglican Parish Hall Port Lincoln from 8pm, songs poems, tunes and variety of music to be performed, free entry, BYO, all welcome.
COMMUNITY DAY
Celebrate our Wilderness
Sunday, October 2, Eyre Peninsula Environmental Protection Alliance's Community Beach Day at Fishery Beach from 9am-3pm, children's activities, banner painting, bonfire, BYO picnic lunch.
IT'S SHOWTIME
Cummins Show
Saturday, October 8, 9am-11pm, stalls, displays, exhibits, live music, sideshows and more, food and drink available.
SO MUCH FUN
Kids Fun Fest
Sunday, October 9, Morgan Reserve,12pm-4pm, Coffin Bay Progress Association, unlimited activities including jumping castles, bubble soccer, archery, sumo suits, tickets $25 per child for 4 hours, max numbers - book at eventbrite.com.
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, October 16, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
SHOW AND SHINE
Lincoln Auto Club
Sunday, October 16, on the foreshore in Port Lincoln starting at 9:30am-3:30pm, free entry, live music, food and coffee available, contact 0488 295 547.
