The Port Lincoln Golf Club "Golf & Seafood Week" is fast approaching.
Over 500 entries are expected during the week with the annual award presentation and dinner taking place on the Friday night with hole-in-one prizes again up for grabs.
The event will take place from Monday 7th October to Saturday 12th October.
September 24
Saturday saw good fields of 71 men and 12 women play a Stroke competition, sponsored by Spot On Fishing and Camping. The final of the Men's Doug Watson Trophy was deferred until later in the week due to work commitments.
The winners of the Men's Monthly Medals were Simon Bell with 77 off the stick in A Grade, Ben Sellen in B Grade with 83 and Steven Forstner in C Grade with 94.
In the handicap divisions, Ashley Durdin won A Grade with 68 nett from Daryl Evans 72, Ben Sellen's 70 was enough to win B Grade from Juri Berzins on 73 and Colin Clark on 73 won C Grade from Steven Forstner on 75.
Rundowns went to Grant Bamber, Rick Kolega and Chris Cottrell on 73. Next came Codey Marchesi, Dave Batterbury and Dan Townsend, all on 74 nett.
The Women's winner was Val Sharrad with 69 from Heather Darley on 73.
NTP Winners were Scott Lombe, Trevor Durdin, James Fuss, Grant Bamber, Graeme Dyke and Val Sharrad.
Par three birdies were scored by Grant Bamber, Josh Hausler, Trevor Durdin, James Fuss, Bory McCurry (twice), Scott Lombe, Graeme Dyke and Rex Martin.
September 22
With several new players in the field, 21 Women played a Stableford round on Thursday, sponsored by Eyre Eye Centre.
The daily winner was Vicki Robinson with 45 points, from Heather Darley on 41; she counted out Kaye Jaensch. Rundowns went to Helen George and Cynthia Thompson, both on 34 points, and Vicki Robinson was nearest the pin on the ninth hole.
September 21
Sixty-three men played their normal Stableford round on Wednesday, with two visitors from Coffin Bay and, further away, Chalambar Golf Club.
A Grade winner was Ben Abley with 39, on a countback from Trevor Durdin. The equal best score of the day came in B Grade, where Ben Sellen scored 42 from Dave Sargent on 46. Cliff Taylor also had 42 points and won C Grade from Andy Smith 36.
Rundowns went to Boyd McCurry and Michael Kenny on 36 and Andrew Fraser, Graham Tiller and John Cheriton all had 35 points.
NTP Winners were Haydn Myers, Ben Sellen, Andrew Stevens, Kris Bunder, Andy Smith and Ben Abley, and there were seven par-three birdie, scored by Ben Abley, Daniel Brown, Kris Bunder, Jordon Hind, Geoff Nottle, Darryl Scharfe and Andy Smith.
September 18
Sunday's Mixed Stableford round was won by Tyson Arthur with 34 points, on a countback from Jack Shanley, from George Mayhew and Ben Abley, both on 34.
A solitary par-three birdie came from Scott Lombe on the 12th hole.
