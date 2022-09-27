Port Lincoln Times

Lions down Panthers in port Lincoln table tennis grand finals

By Dan Challinger
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lions have defeated the Panthers to become 2022 Port Lincoln Table Tennis Association A Grade champions

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.