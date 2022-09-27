With the score at 6-3, Mark S had the chance to put his team on his shoulders and win the night/year for the Lions. Losing would mean the Panthers would have backed themselves to win the last two doubles and to win the year. Mark's first two sets were clutch city and in the big moments he won the points which counted. He saved numerous set points against him and the net was certainly his friend throughout the night. Tyler raced back to grab a well-deserved third set and looked like he'd hit his straps but Mark roared home to give the Lions side an unassailable lead, 11-8, 15-13, 9-11, 11-7.

