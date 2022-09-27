The Lions have defeated the Panthers to become 2022 Port Lincoln Table Tennis Association A Grade champions
The grand final score showed Lions 9 (29) defeating Panthers 3 (19).
In a night which promised so much action between the top 2 sides, it produced an absolute fizzer with Lions the king of the jungle spanking Panthers into submission.
The first round of singles produced a couple of upsets, lions Mark Strycharski held his nerve to take down panthers no.1 Dan Challinger in five long tough sets. Dan certainly had his chances but being 2-0 sets down was always going to be tough. Getting it back to 2-2, Mark made a statement racing to a 7-1 lead and it was a lead Dan couldn't reel in with Mark winning 16-14, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7.
The other upset of the singles went to Panthers' Jonny Theakstone, who somehow outgunned Sally Kunze with style, polish and poise and some outstanding concentration, continuously spanking grenades at Sally which was showtime table tennis. John got up 11-2, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7.
With the first round in favour of Panthers 2 (8) - 2 (7), the doubles were crucial. The Panthers side had the best doubles pairings throughout the season winning awards and having great records against their opponents, but that all counted for nothing in a grand final and Lions won both match ups in 5 long tough sets to take a 4-2 overall advantage. Panthers were licking their wounds thinking that with a bit of luck going their way, they could have reversed that score or more. The Lions pairing of Sally and Nathan Fong played some scintillating shots against the 2022 doubles champions Dan C and Wade Gray
It was the scorching winners from both sides of Fong's blade which ultimately got them the win with Sal just keeping the ball on the table for her partner. Dan and Wade had no answers in the end with Lions winning 10-12, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 11-4.
The other matchup between Panthers Jonny and Tyler Ebert v Lions Mark S and Lesley Kolega had some tight and tense moments, ones that Mark and Lesley took in their stride hitting those clutch moments and taking the win 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 11-7.
At 4-2 up, Lions only needed two more wins or three to make sure, and with Panthers' Wade accounting easily for Sal, Lesley did the same for her side, beating John. Dan had a great first set against the wonder kid, but when the FONGINATOR rolled a ball around the net skidding onto the table, that was enough to know he had it in the bag from there. Absolutely putting on a masterclass and clocking up winner after winner, Nath made Dan look like a B grader.
With the score at 6-3, Mark S had the chance to put his team on his shoulders and win the night/year for the Lions. Losing would mean the Panthers would have backed themselves to win the last two doubles and to win the year. Mark's first two sets were clutch city and in the big moments he won the points which counted. He saved numerous set points against him and the net was certainly his friend throughout the night. Tyler raced back to grab a well-deserved third set and looked like he'd hit his straps but Mark roared home to give the Lions side an unassailable lead, 11-8, 15-13, 9-11, 11-7.
With the night well and truly done and dusted, the last 2 doubles had to be played out and it was more of a formality, with no contest. It was a bit of a hit around, 7-3 turned into 9-3 which blew the scoreboard out in the end.
Massive congratulations to the Lions side with Mark Strycharski stepping up in the big dance to win his matches the way he did, Lesley and Sally's contribution with their solid victories and especially to Nath who will depart the Club on a high taking an A Grade premiership with him. He's moving to Adelaide to do bigger and better things in table tennis and don't be surprised if he graces your TV screens one day. With him leaving it gives the rest of the local competition a chance!
It was a magnificent season played in wonderful spirits.
