Table tennis: Port Lincoln defeat Whyalla in season final

From that point on the Lincoln side as a whole played like Geelong in the AFL Grand Final, not giving their Whyalla opponents a sniff for the rest of the day. There were seven, five-set matches to come in the last half of the draw and Lincoln won five of them. In saying that, the scoreboard doesn't show how close the contest was in the end, and with a few points here and there, the result could have been much closer.

