Table tennis: Port Lincoln defeat Whyalla in season final

Front row - Nathan Fong, Dan Challinger, Sally Kunze (c), Garry Weetra
Port Lincoln 27 (93) defeated Whyalla 15 (72) in the annual Sederstrom/Genahl end-of-season table tennis event at the weekend.
With the last event on both the Lincoln and Whyalla table tennis calendar, it was Lincoln's turn to host the annual tradition. With a super strong Lincoln side versing a Whyalla side missing star player Andy Gray, plus a few others, Lincoln offered a couple of players to make the contest more competitive.
The first round of singles saw some absolute upsets with Whyalla top players James Adair and Ben Friedrich leading from the front, both taking wins over Lincoln's best players in Nathan Fong and Shane Stockham. Mark Strycharski and Angelika Sedersteom both won their singles matches for Lincoln in five sets over Chris and Steve Palm respectively. Steve and Tania reluctantly stopped fishing for an arvo on their holiday to play in the Whyalla side.
The doubles were up next, and with Lincoln trailing, the day was certainly game on. Although a friendly contest, the constant 'come ons!' from one Wayde Heidenreich added to the Lincoln score, which made things extremely close at the halfway mark with Lincoln taking the narrow advantage 11 (39) to 10 (42).
From that point on the Lincoln side as a whole played like Geelong in the AFL Grand Final, not giving their Whyalla opponents a sniff for the rest of the day. There were seven, five-set matches to come in the last half of the draw and Lincoln won five of them. In saying that, the scoreboard doesn't show how close the contest was in the end, and with a few points here and there, the result could have been much closer.
All in all, it was another successful end to a wonderful season for both clubs and I'd just like to thank the Lincoln team who put their hand up to play, a massive Thankyou to the Whyalla team who travelled down and competed. Our thanks also go to the wonderful kitchen staff (Bev, Charlotte and Darren Atkins) who cooked the lunches along with all the ladies who made afternoon tea.
President
Dan Challinger
