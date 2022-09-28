Council is asking Port Lincoln locals to look around and nominate people in the community who make a difference.
Port Lincoln City Council is encouraging local nominations for 2023 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Awards, which acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of outstanding community members.
"Do you know of a person who goes about helping others and contributing to our community without realising the impact they have on people's lives?," said a statement from council.
"If you know of someone who makes our community a better place, or who inspires others to get involved in the community, we encourage you to nominate them for an Award."
Port Lincoln's previous winners include Tunarama's Sharon Humenick and Mentally Fit EP's Laine Montgomerie.
Council is encouraging 2022 nominations in the following categories:
Nomination forms are available from:
Nominations close on Friday 18 November 2022. Award recipients will be announced on 26 January 2023 during Council's Australia Day celebrations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.