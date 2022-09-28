Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln council seeks local nominations for Australia Day awards

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:16am
2021 Port Lincoln Citizen of the Year winner Sharon Humenick. Picture supplied.

Council is asking Port Lincoln locals to look around and nominate people in the community who make a difference.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

