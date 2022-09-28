Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula fishing report: September 28

By Steve Forstner
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image: Shutterstock

Discover what has been biting and where over the past week

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.