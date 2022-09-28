Discover what has been biting and where over the past week
This week up the West Coast its not much different from last week with plenty of salmon still kicking around all the common surf beaches.
Fishing the gutters with bait and burley has been key if there are no schools around visually to cast at.
No reports from the far west or dog fence - gummy sharks, schoolies and odd small mulloway are generally the most common catch up there this time of year but there is always a chance of that monster everyone is after, leading up to the warmer months.
Fowler's Bay has plenty of big tommies off the jetty at night and squid also.
Whiting are a good chance off the jetty and beach as well when it's not to weedy.
inside the bay whiting are still kicking about, lots of small ones still with the odd decent one thrown in.
Around the leases and any structure has been a good spot to try. The channel and in Dutton Bay has been producing a few fish also.
Land based off Seal Corner has been producing plenty of salmon trout and tommies as well as the odd garfish. Having a heavier setup with a lure or live bait can be good as kingfish do visit the bay this time of year.
In the Proper whiting reports have been slow the odd squid and flathead has been caught down near horse rocks and wood cutters area.
Garfish are a popular target when the whiting are slow. Tulka and along the S-bends are worth a go when the wind is offshore there.
The North Shore still has mixed reports of squid with people getting the odd one and other bagging out.
Down towards the passage thistle has been good for whiting up to 45cm as well as black rocks.
Good squid have been caught in close around Taylors Island and Taylors landing. Not many reports on the whiting around Taylors but its always worth a crack.
Not many reports from offshore due to the swell being up the past week but all the general bottom bashing species are out their to be caught.
This long weekend looks like great weather so it might be a good chance to get out wide and have a crack.
The Bay is still fishing well for King George whiting the sandhills and around the island are still the go to.
The jetty has been good for squid in the mornings as well as tommies and garfish throughout the day.
Second Creek has had good reports of salmon off the beach up to 3kg on the high tide and the odd King George whiting and flathead in the channel.
The odd yellowfin has been caught off ski beach up the end when the tides up.
Out at the Groups, the King George whiting fishing has been great, most being around the 38 to 40cm mark with people bagging out before midday. Goolwa cockles and prawns have been the best baits. Big squid have been caught on the whiting drops as well as targeting them on the reefs around the islands.
Some good catches of squid have been reported from the jetty in the afternoon. Snook and tommies are also getting caught off the end in the lights at night. Out in the bay whiting are still fishing well on deeper drops.
The odd snapper has been caught while whiting fishing so make sure you do the right thing and get them back in the water as quick as possible.
Reports of plenty of yellowfin in the bay but the size is small, both surface lures and bait has been working depending on conditions.
Outside Franklin Harbour plenty of decent size whiting with boaties getting their bag reasonably quick. Squid are slow its handy to have a jig out on your whiting spots just in case.
