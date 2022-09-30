Port Lincoln Times

Port Adelaide FC brings indigenous footy program to Port Lincoln

By Tristan Tobin
September 30 2022 - 1:30am
Students from Port Lincoln and Ceduna have enjoyed a unique experience after Port Adelaide Football Club made special arrangements to bring its indigenous football and education event to Mallee Park.

