Port Adelaide FC brings indigenous footy program to Port Lincoln

Students from Port Lincoln and Ceduna have enjoyed a unique experience after Port Adelaide Football Club made special arrangements to bring its indigenous football and education event to Mallee Park.
The Santos Aboriginal Power Cup was held in Adelaide earlier this year, but Port Lincoln and Ceduna students missed out due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
For the first time in the cup's 15-year history, the club took it's end-of-season footy carnival on the road, travelling to Port Lincoln's Mallee Park to make sure Port Lincoln and Ceduna students could enjoy the experience they had earned. Over 120 students attended on Tuesday 27 September.
"We use sport as the vehicle to get our young people into school and finish school," said Larrakia man Braedon Talbot, Aboriginal Community Programs Manager at Port Adelaide FC.
The cup program uses football as a driver to keep indigenous kids engaged with their education, with certain football-related activities counting towards the South Australian curriculum. The program is run by the not-for-profit arm of Port Adelaide FC, Power Community Limited.
Ninety-six percent of students who complete the Santos Aboriginal Power Cup program go on to complete year 12 said Port Adelaide FC.
"I just love that we're seeing our young people complete school at a higher rate, and that we're working towards a better future for our young people," said Mr Talbot.
The program aligns with the South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) and Power Community Limited work closely with South Australian Aboriginal Secondary Training Academy (SAASTA) on content design.
An example is guernsey project that counts towards the SACE. Students work together to design the guernsey their school will wear to compete in the cup. This year Ceduna Area School's guernsey was named best from among the 64 SA schools that participate in the program.
"It's the first time we ever put a painting like that on a guernsey. Normally it's the traditional or the contemporary kind of Aboriginal art, but this is landscape art, and it's actually one of our favourites of all time," said Mr Talbot.
Kicking goals
Students who complete the program earn 10 SACE credits. A minimum 80 per cent school attendance is required. They must complete all their school work and meet behaviour standards. Only then can they come to the football carnival.
When the program began 15 years ago, 80 per cent school attendance was considered high. The program's aims have advanced since then.
"It's shifted. Our young people aren't really disengaged. Our students are engaged, but how do we hold them until year 12?" said Mr Talbot.
"It's not just an engagement tool anymore, it's how do we push them on post-school as well."
"I think it's great if they become elite athletes, but even better if they become doctors and lawyers," said Mr Talbot.
Meeting footy heroes
Part of the allure for students to excel in the program is a chance to meet their footy heroes.
AFL legend Shaun Burgoyne had spent time with the group the previous day, delivering a respectful relationships workshop.
Burgoyne also passed through Mallee park as a junior. His uncle works at the ground and had let the program team in on Tuesday morning. Burgoyne had spent the morning setting up goal posts and cones for the students before flying back to Adelaide.
"I think it was special for him. He loved it, he was so proud to bring us back to his old club," said Mr Talbot.
The rest of the Power Community Limited team were excited too.
"We get to be here at Mallee Park, which has produced some amazing AFL players that have come to Port Adelaide. The pedigree here is amazing," said Mr Talbot.
Mallee Park players who went on to Port Adelaide include Byron Pickett, Peter Burgoyne, Elijah Ware and Lindsay Thomas.
The teachers
The day was made possible by local teachers who were determined to make sure their Port Lincoln and Ceduna students didn't miss out. Port Lincoln High's Boyd West and Ceduna Area School's Daniel Swaffer coordinated with Port Adelaide FC for the program's one-off trip to Mallee Park.
"We wouldn't be able to do this without the SAASTA teachers and coordinators. So Daniel Swaffer and Boyd West. They're really instrumental in making today happen," said Mr Talbot.
At the end of the interview, Port Lincoln Times asked Braedon Talbot why he worked on the program.
"Why do I do it? Because I never had a program like this when I was younger."
