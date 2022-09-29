Community group pitches in for softball wonderkid

One of Port Lincoln's star junior athletes can make it to training in Adelaide a little easier thanks to funding from a local community group.
Eleven-year-old Hudson Howie qualified for the 2022 State Under-12 Boys School Sport SA Softball Team in July. He beat out more than 60 other boys from around the South Australia to be named in the final team of 12.
Since August Hudson's family have been driving him to Adelaide every three weeks for team training. The costs have been adding up, "particularly with the price of diesel", said Hudson's dad Luke Howie.
On Monday night Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporter Group presented Hudson and his family with a cheque for $250 top help them cover travel and other expenses associated with Hudson's success.
"Every little bit helps, so we just thought we'd help the family out a little bit towards expenses," said Jan Regan, president of Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporter Group.
Hudson has been raised around sport. His mother Danielle Miegel said he was born for it.
"He's been throwing a baseball since he could hold one," said dad Luke Howie, who is also the president of Coyotes Baseball Club.
Hudson has been involved with the Coyotes since he was 10, but his natural ability meant he has sometimes stepped into the under-16s boys side. He started playing softball alongside baseball two years ago.
Luke Howie said support from EP Crows Supporters Group and other parts of the community had made a big difference with the costs of getting Hudson to Adelaide regularly for state softball.
"It's just blown us away," he said.
"We ran some lucky squares, put a few sheets on Facebook and they sold like hotcakes. The two people that won the first sheet just donated the money [back to us]. We've had a lot of support."
The community has donated about $1000 dollar so far to help with travel and uniform expenses, with other Port Lincoln community and sports groups in the works to donate.
"We weren't really expecting it to grow that quickly, but it just show's he's got a lot of support behind him."
Hudson's South Australian team will face off against teams from NSW, QLD and VIC in a two-day round-robin national softball championships in November. He faces a few challenges before then. His team plays the under-12 state girls softball team twice in the lead up to the national competition.
The girls team has beaten the boys for the last three years running.
"The boys are not taking the girls lightly," said Luke Howie.
On top of softball and baseball Hudson loves AFL. He plays for United Yeelanna FC during winter.
