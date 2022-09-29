Port Lincoln Times

Community group pitches in for softball wonderkid

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 29 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EP Crows Supporter Group presents Hudson Howie and his family a cheque for $250. Left to right, Sharon Humenick, Michelle Power, Hudson Howie, Jan Regan and Jan Miegel. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

One of Port Lincoln's star junior athletes can make it to training in Adelaide a little easier thanks to funding from a local community group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.