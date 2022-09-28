House of the Week | Relaxing marina lifestyle

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This well appointed double storey home is situated right on the marina in Tumby Bay. Imagine tying up to your own berth and cleaning the fish on your deck.
This beautiful home would suit any family large or small. You can sit in the spa, looking over the marina as you watch the sun go down.
With five bedrooms there is plenty of space for the family. The main bedroom also comes with its own ensuite. Each of the bedrooms also has its own built-in-robe, and plenty of storage.
The kitchen is a beautiful place to cook, with modern appliances, and terrific windows to overlook the water. The open plan living is also fully equipped with a split system air conditioner. Soak up the warm nights enjoying the balcony, entertaining friends and family.
The double garage has been transformed into a rumpus room and store room that would easily turn back into the double garage. It's the perfect place for the kids to play.
Tumby Bay is a beautiful town a short drive from Port Lincoln and Coffin Bay. The Eyre Peninsula boasts the best fishing, beaches and friendliest people in the world.
An opportunity like this doesn't pop up all the time, so book an appointment today.
