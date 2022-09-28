Southern Launch signs deal with US Space Command on safe rocket trajectories

Southern Launch has become the first Australian commercial launch provider to enter a sharing agreement with US Space Command to ensure the trajectory of launch vehicles avoid space objects already in orbit.
The company - which operates the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex near Port Lincoln and the overland suborbital operation Koonibba Test Range near Ceduna - will notify USSPACECOM ahead of launches to identify safe launch windows.
The US Space Command tracks more than 47,000 objects orbiting Earth in space.
The new agreement is the first step in an ongoing relationship between the providers, with plans to collaborate on de-orbit, re-entry and end-of-life de-orbit support to help reduce space debris orbiting Earth.
In an announcement on September 29, the South Australian a operation revealed it had signed a Space Situational Awareness Sharing Agreement with USSPACECOM.
Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp said that the landmark agreement "further strengthens the commitment we have to Australia being a responsible user of space".
"Southern Launch continues to set the standard in Australia for safe, sustainable commercial space launches," he said.
Richard Price, Defence SA and South Australian Space Industry Centre Chief Executive, said that South Australia was "committed to supporting Australia's national space strategy, with space situational awareness and debris monitoring one of seven national civil space priorities".
"Collisions in space pose a risk to both assets and life and this agreement is an excellent initiative to ensure launches undertaken in South Australia are done using a safe and considered approach," Mr Price said.
Space Situational Awareness monitors and tracks objects orbiting in space, such as satellites, using ground-based radar and optical stations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.