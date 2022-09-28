Port Lincoln Times

Southern Launch signs deal with US Space Command on safe rocket trajectories

Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp. Picture supplied

Southern Launch has become the first Australian commercial launch provider to enter a sharing agreement with US Space Command to ensure the trajectory of launch vehicles avoid space objects already in orbit.

