SA Water to buy proposed Billy Lights Point desal site as backup

SA Water will buy the proposed Billy Lights Point desal plant site as a back-up option while investigations into the viability of two other sites continues.
The state water authority said buying the Billy Lights Point site - it's original preferred location before alternatives at Sleaford West and Point Boston were chosen - did "not mean we have to build there".
"With such significant water security implications we're not leaving it to chance and are also ensuring the other site options and base case remain viable and able to be quickly activated if feasible alternate funding pathways [for Sleaford West or Point Boston] can't be secured," SA water said in a statement.
"Buying land doesn't mean we have to build there, but it does mean we will have an option for meeting Eyre Peninsula residents' critical drinking water needs, if all other sites and funding pathways fail."
The Eyre Peninsula has been predicted to face a shortfall in water supply by 2025, with the desal plant a key part of future-proofing the region's water security.
SA Water originally favoured Billy Lights Point as a base case while it sought community input on the final site's location.
A selection committee of 22 local community and industry leaders and experts, however, found that the Billy Lights Point site was an unfavourable choice owing to environmental and aquaculture concerns.
The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee in August recommended the site at Sleaford West, with a Point Boston site as second pick. Both sites would involve more expensive builds than at Billy Lights Point, but scored better against other metrics used by the committee to grade a site's suitability.
The Sleaford West site was not considered for the desalination plant in initial assessments, but later became the top choice of the committee because it scored highly on environmental management, and social and community benefit considerations.
The selection committee has been working to source extra funding to build at Sleaford West, with the continuing process supported by SA Water.
"We are ... actively supporting the Eyre Peninsula Desalination Site Selection Committee's funding working group in quickly exploring the additional funding pathways needed to see the new plant constructed at their recommended Sleaford West site," said an SA Water spokesperson.
SA Water said it was working to a tight timeline to secure a new water source on the Eyre Peninsula, and this consideration was behind its decision to proceed with buying at Billy Lights Point.
"Eyre Peninsula needs a new climate independent water supply before the end of 2025 to avoid a shortfall of supply across the region and permanent damage to limited groundwater resources," said an SA Water spokesperson.
SA Water said it would also progress its assessment of Point Boston.
"The Committee's second ranked site at Point Boston is being progressed through design to mature the cost estimate," said a spokesperson.
"These measures are being taken because it is simply not an option for our Eyre Peninsula customers to be left with taps that run dry."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.