SA Water to buy proposed Billy Lights Point desal site as backup

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
The location of the preferred site for the Eyre Peninsula desalination plant at Sleaford West, with a second option at Point Boston. SA Water has moved to buy land at Billy Lights Point as a backup.Picture: Supplied

SA Water will buy the proposed Billy Lights Point desal plant site as a back-up option while investigations into the viability of two other sites continues.

