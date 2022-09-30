Port Lincoln: Meet your candidates for Councillor

Port Lincoln residents will choose nine Area Councillors from 10 candidates at elections this November.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the Port Lincoln. Names are presented in order of ballot draw. Some text and images have been supplied by the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA).
I have appreciated being an elected member for the past 4 years and have learnt a lot from listening to ratepayers. As an elected member I have served on the CEO Review Committee, Leisure Centre Project, Lower Eyre Health Cluster and Lower Eyre Leadership Group. I am passionate regarding varying issues affecting Port Lincoln and looking for solutions that are preventative and will benefit everyone in our community including social, health and education.
I have a background in sports administration and education. I am presently chair of West Coast Youth and Community Support and am on the executive of Rotary Port Lincoln. In a past life I was involved with a consultative group that worked with the Federal Government to improve housing for Defence personal along with assisting Defence families to understand the different education systems in each state. I was honoured this year to receive Life Membership on the Western Zone Junior Football. I have enjoyed working with the elected team.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Director of Sevenseas Creative, I work as your independent Employment Facilitator to get local people into local jobs. Elected to Council in 2014, I bring a proactive approach, skills, knowledge, and experience in delivering policy and resources designed to meet our community and business needs.
Key achievements include participation in our Reconciliation Action Plan team, the CEO Review Committee, and I represent Council on the Health Advisory Council and the Ravendale Community Sporting Complex Board.
An active advocate, I represent the region on the SA Coastal Council's Alliance and am advocate for improving our tourism, community, marine safety, and boating facilities.
I enjoy the annual strategic, budget, business planning and community consultation processes to deliver services and projects. In regular contact with community, I raise your concerns in Council meetings and work as a team player to deliver results.
We know there is more work to do as we develop our foreshore, jetty, parks, and street networks to ensure the health, wellbeing, and safety of everyone in our city. Contributing to an effective team through positive communication, I am a mother and grandmother and businessowner and am YOUR strong voice on Council.
I have served as a Councillor for 4 years and have enjoyed the experience of being part of a progressive, accountable council. A highlight was developing the Strategic Directions Plan 2021-2030. I have served on the Ravendale, Audit & Risk Committees and other committees and groups. I am also a member of Eyre Futures Board. I would like to serve a second term to continue to support Port Lincolns sustainable growth.
I was an Anglican Priest for 37 years working in urban, rural and remote communities, including chaplaincies in mining, motor sports, police, prison and football. I was also at Trinity College as a School Chaplain and teacher. I am 66 years old and I have lived in Port Lincoln for 12 years. I have a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Theology, Diploma of Pastoral Studies and a Graduate Diploma in Education. I served 14 years with the ADF including a deployment to Afghanistan. I will continue to use my broad life experience to bring a range of different perspectives to Council.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Born & raised in Port Lincoln, an active & passionate community member, leader, and business operator. President for the Port Lincoln City Band, saxophone player & organiser of the Annual FAME Awards, Council nominated committee member of the Chamber of Commerce & Tourism & Chair of the Port Lincoln Festive Working Committee, integral to delivering the Christmas Pageant & activities & New Years Eve Fireworks since 2019. Previously employed as a Real Estate Sales Rep, now running my own online business mentoring clients on their gut health & weightloss journeys.
Grateful for the opportunity to represent the Port Lincoln ratepayers & residents this last term and I want to continue working towards making Port Lincoln an enjoyable, safe, clean & vibrant place to live, work & visit. I will be working towards seeing Green Waste collection service to become a reality. I stand for community collaboration, education, empowerment & engagement of youth & supporting the elderly.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
A proud young Wongutha, Ndjau, Mirning, Noongar, Wirengu, Bulang, Gubrun, Barngarla woman with German & British Heritage from the Goldfields & Eyre Peninsula. Grew up in Kalgoorlie, Esperance, and Port Lincoln. Worked at Maccas while completing high school she then went on to graduate from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Then went on to study culinary and singer song writing.
She has been painting ever since she could remember. Began working with the Australian Army through the Thura Yura resilience Program. Worked as a Cultural Heritage Consultant/Monitor and continued being an apprentice chef locally. She created her own Art Business, 'Nerdy Indigenous Art' to run some local workshops, manage events, public speak. write and do Art. Recently published her first ever Poetry Book 'Nerdy Indigenous Art's Inner Heart.' She was the 27th Youth Governor of South Australia, the first Aboriginal advocate. Winner of city of Port Lincoln Young Citizen of the year award 2022.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
My name is Karen Hollamby and I have lived and worked in the Port Lincoln community since 2007. I love Port Lincoln and appreciate the people and the way our community is connected. My goal in representing you at Council is to listen to our community, understand what our community wants and deliver your perspectives in the decision making process.
I've heard your voices and the importance of walking trails, preserving our local history, and the need for activities and facilities to support community interaction, entertainment and liveability.
My passion is to work as part of a team to create a diverse, sustainable and liveable community and ensure we have the basics in place to achieve this.
I want our local businesses to thrive and grow, our youth to be supported and empowered, and to support entrepreneurial initiatives so we maximise innovative opportunities that keep our youth here, look after our residents and ratepayers, and encourage new people to call Port Lincoln home.
As a public servant for the State Government I bring a range of skills and experiences that will support our community, particularly in governance, planning, finance and grant funding. Vote 1 Karen Hollamby!
Current Deputy Mayor and Elected Member I am a local business owner committed to achieving results for the community. An active volunteer leader in community organisations, I am the current Chairperson of SALT Festival, and former chair and current member of the Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. I bring a deep understanding of local and regional issues and opportunities. A team player I work collaboratively and bring extensive experience in governance, policy, planning and communications.
I am committed to working with council and community to achieve positive outcomes with a focus on social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing and prosperity. I listen to you in community and business and focus on solutions to achieve sustainable growth and diversification of the local economy, increase wellbeing of our community and to sustain and protect our environment. I will deliver on community objectives with a focus on the greater good. Vote 1 Jack Ritchie.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
"As someone who has grown up in Port Lincoln, I have seen and experienced firsthand the disconnect that exists between the people of Port Lincoln and the City Council. My goal as an elected Area Councillor will be to close those gaps. I have been asked by a few people what my platform is in running for Council and I struggle to answer that question, because my platform is not an issue that can be fixed by putting more money into this area, or by building this, or tearing down that.
My platform is accurate representation of the people of Port Lincoln and balancing the wants of the people with the needs of the people. My platform is to govern in a manner that treats all demographics equally, supporting what is already present, while cultivating what is to come. My platform is the encouragement of the people to engage in city matters, and the outreach of the Council to those people. A good leader is a good listener, someone who is willing to hear someone out especially if they disagree. As an Area Councillor will be an ear to the community of Port Lincoln."
My Name is Lillian Poynter, I am a Candidate for the Port Lincoln City Council. I am married to Brett, have 4 Adult children & 4 grandchildren. I am committed to being a council member who will listen to the people of our community, I want to be able to take to council what you have to say. I want to see plans developed for the future that are long term that are beneficial to all of us & our future generations. This will be their home & we need to get it right now.
I am passionate about our health system, the environment, parks, support for homeless, housing, roads & sporting facilities. Some of these items I am passionate about are not covered by our local council & I will have a lot to learn, but I am willing to learn & to get in & help. I want to be able to work as a team with other council members for our community, making it a better, safer & the best place to live for now & years to come. I would also like to take the time to wish all candidates the best of luck with the elections.
Photograph not provided
I have worked in numerous fields of the community from volunteering at the RSPCA to working for Woolworths and Coles and other respected businesses in the community giving me broad and extensive knowledge and experience of the community and the community's needs in port lincoln. As an avid follower of the community's growth and development and would enjoy the challenge of participating in the decision process for the future of our town and to see the community's wants and desires reflected in those decisions.
My experience may be tempered by my youth but with the knowledge of those around me to guide I always seem to be able to find solutions to situations and problems that come along. I would by no means say I am the best for the job but if you give me the chance I'll do what I can to reward your trust with growth, development and a councillor who is willing to go the extra mile for the community.
Text courtesy of ECSA.
Got a news tip? Contact tristan.tobin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.