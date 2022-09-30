Port Lincoln: Meet your candidates for Councillor

My platform is accurate representation of the people of Port Lincoln and balancing the wants of the people with the needs of the people. My platform is to govern in a manner that treats all demographics equally, supporting what is already present, while cultivating what is to come. My platform is the encouragement of the people to engage in city matters, and the outreach of the Council to those people. A good leader is a good listener, someone who is willing to hear someone out especially if they disagree. As an Area Councillor will be an ear to the community of Port Lincoln."

