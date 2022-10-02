No 'meet the candidates' event for Port Lincoln

A 'meet the candidates' event for Port Lincoln City Council elections is not currently on the cards ahead the November poll.
Port Lincoln City Council said it had no plans for an event and had not held one in recent years.
Many councils across South Australia host such events as an opportunity for the community to connect with the candidates ahead of postal voting. Some council also live stream candidate events online for members of the community who cannot attend in-person.
Councils are not obliged to hold such events as part of the election process.
Whyalla City Council will host an event on October 20. Port Pirie Regional Council has no plans to host an event. The Port Augusta Rate Payers association held a session in late September.
Mayoral candidate Diana Mislov said it was "disappointing" Port Lincoln City Council had no plans for a candidate event.
"It also disappoints me we had such a low number of nominations for council position," Ms Mislov said.
Port Lincoln has ten candidates standing for 9 council vacancies, guaranteeing nearly all those standing would secure a seat.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) said in a statement, "ECSA encourages any activities that promote the 2022 Council Elections and participation in the democratic process, however we do not take a role in activities such as this."
"Meet the candidate sessions are held at the discretion of individual councils as an opportunity for the public to get to know candidates and inform their vote," said the South Australian Local Government Association in a statement.
Other South Australian councils set to host 'meet the candidates' sessions include Kangaroo Island, Naracoorte Lucindale and Tatiara.
Coorong District Council and Mid Murray Council will not host events.
