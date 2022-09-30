Dog huggers wanted: RSPCA calls for volunteers

The RSPCA is seeking volunteers to help care for dogs during weekdays.
Port Lincoln RSPCA is encouraging members of the community to volunteer small amounts of time to care for dogs of all sizes at their Animal Care Centre.
Around 500 animals come through the centre each year, and while they have enough volunteers to help with cats, they need more volunteers to spend time with dogs.
Volunteers responsibilities include general animal care, dog walking and kennel cleaning.
"We have a great team here. We're a little family, we take a lot of pride in what we do and it's incredibly rewarding," said Tiff Alpin, Port Lincoln RSPCA staff member.
"We give you that downtime as well. We don't expect you to come here and just work the entire time."
"You get downtime where you get to sit down and hangout with the dogs and get that enrichment with the dogs, because they need that as well," Ms Alpin said.
The centre is seeking volunteers to fill morning and afternoon shifts helping out with the dogs. Volunteers are not required to be at the centre all day, but are asked to commit to at least one, three-hour shift per fortnight. No previous experience is required.
Ms Alpin said the centre required volunteers sporadically depending on how many animals were in.
"We can go periods of time where we've got a handful of dogs in the shelter, and then we can go a periods of time where we've only got one or two dogs in."
She also said there was a wide variety of dogs that come in to the centre.
"Absolutely everything. Big dogs little dogs, friendly and difficult."
"They're definitely all for rehoming and rescue. They're dogs that have been surrendered or picked up as strays."
"Most of the time they're pretty good and pretty friendly. There are some times when they can be a bit scared and a bit angry."
The centre offers dog handling training to volunteers, mainly on "behaviours, and how to handle dangerous or scared dogs," said Ms Alpin.
"It's rewarding to have a scared, upset dog and turn it into the friendliest dog ever."
Volunteers under 18 and in their more senior years are welcome, provided they can handle big dogs.
"It's a really beautiful place to be," said Ms Aplin.
Interested parties can apply using an online form or phone the Port Lincoln RSPCA for more information.
