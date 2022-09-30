Port Lincoln Times

Dog huggers wanted: RSPCA calls for volunteers

TT
By Tristan Tobin
September 30 2022 - 2:30am
The RSPCA is seeking volunteers to help care for dogs during weekdays.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

