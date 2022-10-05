Discover what's on around Pt Lincoln, districts

FOOD AND SONG
Comfort Food Cabaret
Friday October 7, 7.30pm, Streaky Bay Institute Hall; Michelle Pearson cooks, sings and tell stories to an audience, food tasting is part of the show. Suitable for ages 14+. Tickets $40 + booking fee or can be purchased from Tracy McEvoy on 0428 261 325.
MAKING DECISIONS
North Shields Hall and Progress Association
Thursday, October 13, 6pm, North Shields Hall; annual general meeting all welcome, go along and support the local community.
IT'S SHOWTIME
Cummins Show
Saturday, October 8, 9am-11pm, stalls, displays, exhibits, live music, sideshows and more, food and drink available.
SO MUCH FUN
Kids Fun Fest
Sunday, October 9, Morgan Reserve,12pm-4pm, Coffin Bay Progress Association, unlimited activities including jumping castles, bubble soccer, archery, sumo suits, tickets $25 per child for 4 hours, max numbers - book at eventbrite.com.
GOOD READ
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, October 13, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, October 16, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
SHOW AND SHINE
Lincoln Auto Club
Sunday, October 16, on the foreshore in Port Lincoln starting at 9:30am-3:30pm, free entry, live music, food and coffee available, contact 0488 295 547.
QUIZ NIGHT
Port Lincoln Lions Club
Friday, October 28, 7:30pm, Ravendale Sporting Complex; Quiz night, tables of eight, $10 a head, bring your own nibbles, open bar, tea and coffee, proceeds donated to Royal Flying Doctors Service, call Terry 0437 499 094.
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Terrace, Adelaide; a chance to reconnect with old colleagues, contact Richard Hall on 0408 272 070 for details.
