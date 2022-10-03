Coffin Bay Yacht Club unveils new jetty

Coffin Bay Yacht Club has taken delivery of a brand new jetty that has more births and improved access for visitors and the local community.
The new floating jetty has 20 births ranging from 10 to 15 metres each, and replaces a fixed wooden jetty built by yacht club volunteers in 1996.
Coffin Bay Yacht Club Rear Commodore Sebastian Carr said the club received widespread community and government support when it raised the idea of rebuilding the jetty four years ago. The project attracted community, business, local council and eventually federal funding to reach its roughly $900,000 build cost.
Access
The new jetty represents a significant upgrade in services and access for the community, said Mr Carr.
The previous jetty was fixed in place in relatively shallow water, which meant those using smaller boats sometimes needed ladders for access at low tide, and larger boats had limited access because they drew too much depth. The old Jetty was "not as useful as it could have been" and was "passed the end of its serviceable life," said Mr Carr.
The new jetty floats, meaning "the height that your getting from your boat onto the jetty is constant. It never changes depending on the tide," said Mr Carr. It's also 30 metres longer, reaching out into deeper water and improving access for larger boats to make it "much more user friendly."
The new jetty has 20 births, three of which are free to the public for four hours at a time. Standard births ranges from 10 to 15 metres, making them suitable for larger boats, but also meaning "five or six smaller boats could tie up in them at once," said Mr Carr.
"You can come in, tie up your boat. Doesn't matter if it's a 10-foot tinny or a 50-foot Riviera. You can come and tie up and walk on the foreshore, grab a coffee," said Mr Carr.
The new jetty may also relieve pressure on the nearby state jetty and boat ramp, said Mr Carr.
Funding
The project cost of the jetty was around 900,000 plus GST, "quite a lot of money for a volunteer community group to raise," said Mr Carr.
The yacht club commited $200,000 to get the project rolling. After that, "the first funding body to support the project was the Cummins community bank, Bendigo Bank, they put in $60,000," said Mr Carr.
Following that, the Lower Eyre Council and private philanthropic group the Lang Foundation each contributed $50,000. That groundswell of initial funding, alongside many letters of support from community groups including the Country Fire Authority, SA Ambulance Service, tourism providers and fishery groups, helped the yacht club secure a Building Better Regions grant from the Federal Government for the remaining 70 per cent of the project cost.
"That seed finding from those first three donors really got the ball rolling and caught the attention of federal funding," said Mr Carr.
Part of the Federal Government's willingness to fund the project stemmed from the new jetty's utility in evacuating Coffin Bay by boat if a bushfire closed the township's single access road, said Mr Carr.
Coffin Bay has about 650 permanent residents, but its population can swell to over 3,000 when tourists arrive for the summer school holidays and Easter.
Build
The old jetty was demolished and new one built over winter 2022 by Seaslip Marine Group. Mr Carr said the project had come in on time and on budget.
"Coffin Bay tends to be busy from October through to April. So we've had that major September period to get it done," said Mr Carr.
"A huge part of the speed in delivery has been our contractor, Seaslip Marine Group. They have pretty much taken over the design, engineering, fabrication, installation and warranty of the project."
Community
Mr Carr said after a four year journey to secure funding and get the jetty built, the official opening ceremony would take place on October 22.
"It's been an amazing feet by a small group of volunteers. There's been an incredible amount of volunteer time gone into this project, I'd estimate in the many thousands of hours."
Support from community and business groups across was instrumental in securing funding for the project, said Mr Carr.
"The project ticks so many boxes, marine tourism is a really big driver for growth at the moment. There's a lot of interest in food and aquaculture and access to the national park here."
"It's been quite humbling I think, to see the how the community has got behind it."
"The amount of stuff we could produce to show that the community wanted it was overwhelming. Without that it just wouldn't have happened."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.