Prepare yourselves for this fire season

Living or travelling in a bushfire risk area means you could be in danger.
From September 1, 2022, Australia's Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) will be improved and simplified to make it easier for you to make decisions to stay safe on days of high fire danger.
The system is also being implemented across Australia, meaning wherever you are, you'll be able to understand the level of threat and what you need to do to keep you and your family safe.
For further information go to cfs.gov.au or to speak to someone please contact the Region 6 CFS office in Port Lincoln on (08) 8682 4266.
