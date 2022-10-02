Port Lincoln Times

Huey Rosalia takes home Doug Watson Trophy after winning Match Play Championship

By Ross Sharrad
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:10pm
Womens Winter Winners were Jinny Hussey (left), Lyn Hosking, Heather Darley, Jo Higgins, Cynthia Thompson, Carolyn Cocks, Deb Sykes, Liz Weatherspoon and Val Sharrad. Picture supplied.

The delayed 36-hole final of the Doug Watson Match Play Championship was played during the week and was won by Huey Rosalia five holes up with four to play.

