The delayed 36-hole final of the Doug Watson Match Play Championship was played during the week and was won by Huey Rosalia five holes up with four to play.
His opponent was Luke Gardner, who missed an opportunity to score the quinella in match play championships, having won the Fulwood Cup earlier in the year.
October 1
Beautiful Spring weather greeted the 110 Saturday players, including ten visitors from Spa Golf Club, Maari Park Casuarina, Glenelg, Coffin Bay, Grange and West Lakes Golf Clubs.
The daily sponsors were a group of local members - Andrew Butt, Greg Cotton, Mick Hegarty and Brian Henson.
Stableford was the order of the day and the Men's A Grade winner was visitor Ryan Lack on 41 from Dan Townsend on 40.
Graham Tiller on 40 points counted out Chas Chambers to win B Grade, and Danial Storach had the score of the day with 46 points to win C Grade from Josh Humphries on 38.
Rudowns went to Stuart Pobke 39, Simon Bell, Jordon Hind and Boyd McCurry, all on 38. On 37 points, Greg Barry, Tom George and Mick Hegarty completed the list.
21 Women played, with Reeta Devi winning the day with 39 points from Cindy Carr on 38.
NTP winners were Paul Oldacre, Mick Hegarty, Stuart Pobke (twice), Grant Woods and Graham Tiller and there eleven par-three birdies, scored by Ryan Lack, Graham Tiller, Stuart Pobke, Jordon Hind, Gavin Cheriton, Codey Marchesi, Mike Freeman, Cliff Taylor, Ben Sellen, Grant Bamber and Mark Cooper.
September 29
Thursday's Women's competition was played by a field of twenty and was won by Liz Weatherspoon on 35 Stableford points from Helen George 34, followed by Kaye Jaensch, Carolyn Cocks and Michelle Smith, all on 32 points.
NTP Winners were Elaine Pierik and Liz Weatherspoon.
The day finished with their AGM and presentation of the trophies for the Winter Season.
Championship winners were Reeta Devi from Cynthia Thompson in A Grade, Deb Sykes from Kay Freeth in B Grade and Jinny Hussey from Gail Watherston in C Grade.
The Ferret competition, most chip-outs, was won by Carolyn Cocks.
The overall Monthly Medal winner was Heather Darley. The Thursday Winter Eclectic winner was Lyn Hosking and the Saturday winner was Cynthia Thompson.
Most points scored on Thursdays was Cynthia Thompson and the Saturday winner was Val Sharrad, who also won the Putting Competition.
The Club Women's Foursomes winners in Division One were Cynthia Thompson and Jo Higgins from Carolyn Cocks and Heather Darley, on a countback from Val Sharrad and Cindy Carr, who won the Shylie Rymill Foursomes, a State event.
Division Two winners were Kaye Jaensch and Kay Freeth, from Deb Sykes and Maxine Garnaut.
The International Bowl State event (Silver) was won by Heather Darley, with Helen George runner-up on a countback from Cynthia Thompson.
The Bronze Division was won by Jo Higgins from Adie Fraser. Cynthia Thompson won the Lauren Wreath State evnt, and Kay Freeth won the Doug Watson Trophy from Liz Weatherspoon.. Jinny Hussey won the Stableford/Par/Stroke competition and Deb Sykes won the Veterans' Trophy. THAT IS ALL!
September 28
Wednesday 's Men's competition had 62 players, sponsored by Spot On Fishing, with one visitor.
Robert Proude won A Grade with 37 Stableford points from Dan Townsend on 36.
Tim Robinson counted out Tony Dragun to win B Grade with 38 points, and Kevin Reidy returned after a lengthy absence with a new handicap to have the score of the day and win C Grade with 41 from David Bellchambers on 36.
Rundowns went to Tim Blewit 37, Grant Bamber and Rob Humphries 36 and Trevor Durdin and Andy Smith completed the winners' circle with 35 points each.
NTP Winners were Dave Sargent, Dan Townsend, Dylan Bell, Codey Marchesi and Taylor Ford, and par-three birdies were scored by Dan Townsend, Grant Bamber, Codey Marchesi, Jack Humphries, Taylor Ford,Graeme Charlton and Dave Batterbury.
September 25
Persistent precipitation on Sunday should have discouraged any play, but eight hardy golfers hit the course.
Visitor from Coffin Bay Ryan Lack won with 37 Stableford points from Ashley Durdin on 36. The Wheatsheaf Hotel stayed under cover and sponsored the day.
Coming Events
After Golf and Seafood Week, Daylight Savings competitions start, including the 10-hole Tuesday Twilight event and the Friday Teams Ambrose nine-hole competition.
Contact the Club for further information.
