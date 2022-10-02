Port Lincoln Times

Keeley Mason takes out Wayback Netball Club's A1 best and fairest

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:35am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:24pm
The club's senior and junior netball best and fairest count was held in conjunction with Wayback Football Club's count for the first time in the club's history last month.

