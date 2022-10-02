The club's senior and junior netball best and fairest count was held in conjunction with Wayback Football Club's count for the first time in the club's history last month.
Keeley Mason took out the A1 Best and fairest at this year's Wayback Netball Club count, and Brooke Moore was runner up. Coaches trophy went to Kia Bascombe.
The event was held at Wayback Football Club on Friday September 23.
A1 Res best and fairest went to Alana Jantke and runner up was Caitlin Sederstrom. Players player award went to Charlotte Rushby
A2 joint best and fairest ended in a tie, as joint winners were Jane Stevens and Claire Norsworthy. Runner up was Sonya Young.
Hannah Stopetie and Lily Martin were joint winners in the A2 reserves best and fairest. Runner up was Kyra Dudley, and the Players player award went to Jemma Rawlings.
Michaela Webb won best and fairest in the A3, and runner up was Stacey Hanley.
15 and under division one best and fairest went to Aimee Colbung-Ware, and Neveiah Miller came runner up.
Dekoda Hunt was best and fairest in the 15 and under division two, and runner up was Mylee Bilney.
13 and under division one best and fairest was Charlotte Davidson, and Maya Fraser came runner up. Ella Day won the coaches trophy.
13 and under division two best and fairest was Zahra Spry, and runner up was Lani Newman. Coaches trophy recipent was Ava Hartigen.
Best and fairest for the 11 and under Division one team was Ayla Woodstock-Swaffer, and runner up was Hannah Duncan. Most improved was Laila Kannussaur.
Maeve Tomlinson won the 11 and under Division one team two best and fairest, and runner up was Isabella Deflice. Coaches trophy went to Lola Gilland.
11 and under Division two best and fairest was Ava Webb and runner up best and fairest, and runner ups were Zierra Keetley and Kyla Kropinyeri. Cailey Raleigh won the coaches trophy.
Ros Lanthois perpetual award went to Ivy Aldridge, the Chris Porter perpetual award was presented to Caitlin Sedstrom and the Dulcie Freeman perpetual award went to Ayla Woodstock-Swaffer.
Sarah Allan was presented with the Presidents Award and the umpire award went to Julie Glass.
Rachel Ware was presented with a 10 year player service badge, and seven year player service badges were presented to Brooke Moore, Caitlin Sederstrom and Katelyn Huges.
