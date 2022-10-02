Wayback football club's youngest players were recognised for their efforts on the field at presentation night recently.
Dusty Symonds won the under 14 best and fairest and was named best in finals, and runner up was Jarrah Reidy.
Other trophy recipients in the under 14s included Tait Martin who was named rising star, Saxon Linsell was most improved player, most consistent was Drew Baldwin and best team man was Tyler Davidson.
Cooper Myers was the under 10s best and fairest and runner up was Oliver Dennis.
Most consistent was Koda Elefsen, most improved was Isaac Woolford, the coaches trophy went to Will Wood and best team man was Ted Reichstein.
Sullivan Isle received the Darcy Llyod Harvey Award for showing qualities such as tradition, loyalty, courage, mateship and sportsmanship.
Brad Davidson won the Jim Crowther Perpetual Trophy for the Junior Volunteer of the Yearwhich was presented to him by Mr Crowther's wife Sandy and son Peter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.