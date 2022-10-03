Port Lincoln Times

Ben Sampson tops votes in Wayback Football Club's best and fairest count

Updated October 3 2022 - 2:48am, first published 12:06am
Ben Sampson was the winner of the Wayback Football Club best and fairest at presentation night.

Local News

