Ben Sampson was the winner of the Wayback Football Club best and fairest at presentation night.
Sam Heinjus came runner up and Jonty Seal was third. Sampson was presented the Holland McQuillian Medal by all time games record holder and life member Mick Hegarty.
Rising Star award was presented to Archie Aldridge, while Tom Easson was named best utility.
Coaches award was presented to James Blewit, and most improved was William Combe. Isaac Grima was the Michael Bilney award winner for Best Under 21.
Hegarty Family Best Team Man was presented to Seth Meyers by Mick Hegarty. Meyers was also awarded the Howlett/Lawrence Club player of the year, for outstanding service to the club by a player.
Reserves Doug Holland Memorial Best and Fairest winner was Jason Perkins, Rory Hunt was runner up and Matthew Keatley came third.
Kaide Hood was reserves most consistent and John Bascomb won the Rising Star award. Reserves best team man was Tim Wiseman.
Bob Whittaker Memorial Most Dedicated Reserves Player was presented to Matthew Keatley by Jan Whittaker and Phil Whittaker.
Phoenyx Lapsley-Forrest won the under 17s best and fairest. The Don Gynell Memorial, Demon of the Year for Highest Association votes in all grades was presented to Javier Keatley from Under 12s.
Lou Rawson and Ashley Franklin were presented with life membership on the night.
Phil Bascombe Memorial award for Outstanding service by a club member was presented to Brett Hegarty by John Bascombe on behalf of the family.
Joint winners of the Lyn Miller Memorial award for outstanding service by a female, were Sandy Rodd and Tracy Baldwin, presented by Mick Miller.
