Potential flash flood warning for the Flinders District

Follow your Emergency Plan now

Prepare your family and home for flooding in your area

Move items of value to a safe place

If it is safe to do so, you should ensure drains and gutters are clear.

For SES assistance phone 132 500. If the matter is life-threatening call 000 (triple zero).

This message was issued by the State Emergency Service.Impacts in your area:

Be aware that floodwaters may rise rapidly and are likely to be fast moving.

Never allow children to play in or near floodwater.

You should never walk, ride or drive through floodwater.

Stay informed:

Check the SES website at www.ses.sa.gov.au

Monitor local conditions and tune in to your local ABC on a battery-powered radio for updates

Call the SA Emergency infoline on 1800 362 361

People who are deaf, or have a hearing or speech impairment, can contact the SA Emergency infoline via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 727 (TTY users 1800 555 677)

Follow the SES on Twitter (@SA_SES) or Facebook (SA State Emergency Service)