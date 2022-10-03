Potential flash flood warning for the Flinders District

There has been a flash flooding warning for the Flinders District which will be in place over the next two days.
On Monday, October 3 2022, the State Emergency Services (SES) issued a flood advice message for Flinders District which has the potential for flash flooding over the next two days, due to isolated heavy rain falls.
The heavy rain fall could lead to flash flooding within the creek systems causing flowing water across roads at short notice. Even if it is not raining, there is still the potential for creeks to flood.
Drive to the conditions and do not drive through flood water.
Campers are advised not to camp in or near creek systems as water might rise rapidly and unexpectedly.
What you should do:
The State Emergency Service (SES) will have free sandbags available on Tuesday, October 4 2022 at the following locations.
Sand not available at Port Augusta SES Unit, Quorn SES Unit and Port Lincoln SES Unit.
Help is also available at the Port Augusta SES Unit.
Some locations will provide sand and/or help with filling sandbags, as shown in the table.
An SES 'Sandbagging your home' factsheet will be available from each of the locations, or can be downloaded from the SES website www.ses.sa.gov.au.
The factsheet describes the correct method for filling, laying and disposing of sandbags and an instructional video covering the same information can be viewed on the SES website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.