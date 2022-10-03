Both locals and visitors alike were enjoying a relaxing stroll along the foreshore and up the jetty this public holiday.
Visitor from Adelaide Megan Sougleris was at the foreshore with her two children.
"My husband is on a shark diving charter so we are basically just killing time along here," Ms Sougleris said.
"I was just about to take them to the playground and we will get some lunch ... we will be here for five nights in total."
Port Lincoln locals Tristan and Emma Pelvin were taking a walk down the jetty with their children.
"We are just getting out of the house before it rains," Mr Pelvin said.
"We will just head up to the jetty and back to the car."
Steve Brown and Beatriz Vergara had travelled to Port Lincoln from Adelaide, and had spent some time throughout the weekend exploring the surrounding towns.
"Today is our last day we came on Saturday," Mr Brown said.
"We went to Coffin Bay, Whalers Way and we are stayed at the Port Lincoln Hotel which was nice.
"There is a nice view there too, it was very relaxing."
Mr Brown said they were looking forward to walking around the city, as well as stopping off at Tumby Bay on the way back.
"There is some street art there so we are going to have a walk around and have a look there," he said.
"Then we are getting in the car and catching the ferry back to Wallaroo and driving back from Wallaroo."
Locals Lauren Christian and Cameron Davidson were taking their dog Wally for a walk.
"We just had some breakfast at Rogue and Rascal now we are going for a walk to the silos and back," Ms Christian said.
