Streaky Bay council look to take action around Perlubie Beach

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:36am
District Council of Streaky Bay is seeking feedback from the community around its proposed management strategies for Perlubie Beach following concerns from the public. Picture file.

Council is looking to take action around a popular beach in Streaky Bay following concerns from visitors and locals about the pressure being put on the beach during busy periods.

