Council is looking to take action around a popular beach in Streaky Bay following concerns from visitors and locals about the pressure being put on the beach during busy periods.
The District Council of Streaky Bay is seeking the community, visitors, and beach users' feedback on proposed management strategies for Perlubie Beach.
Council has stated that Perlubie Beach has experienced unprecedented numbers of campers and beach users in the past few years, and the organisation has noted that this has placed an "enormous" amount of pressure on the beach and its dune environment.
Community and campers raised concerns around what was occurring at the beach around the ability for the environment to sustain the level of camping at the site at the moment.
Council looked to have care and control of the site after processing these concerns, and council was issued with a licence from Crown Land early in 2022.
This licence would enable council to include management strategies for the site.
Council has noted the survey would form the first part of the community consultation process.
Council Chief executive Damian Carter said there had been a lot of social media and SA Tourism promotion of Perlubie Beach which had escalated its popularity to levels at a rapid pace, which council did not expect.
"Council had always intended on pursuing management of the beach in future strategies; however, we have now had to prioritise this site to ensure we can maintain it for future generations to enjoy," Mr Carter said.
The survey will be available in the October edition of the Criterion, Council's website www.streakybay.sa.gov.au, hard copies from the Principal Council Office and Visitor Centre, via Social Media and through the SurveyMonkey link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/37NQ9VN.
The survey will close on Sunday, October 16 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.