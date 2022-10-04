The 2022 Council Elections will be held across South Australia on October 14 through November 10. Here's how the process works, when, where, and how to get your vote counted.
South Australia has sixty-eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) or Councils, each comprising one Mayor and eleven Councillors.
Periodic elections are held on a four-yearly cycle, from which all Councillors and the Mayor are appointed.
Councillors can elect to represent the Council area as a whole or a sub-ward within your Council area if it is large enough to contain sub-wards.
The Mayor is the principal member and spokesperson for the Council and is elected directly by the community they represent.
Registration to vote and nominate in council elections closed on July 29 and September 6, respectively.
If you nominated to run for Council, registered to vote in the council elections or are already registered to vote in state and federal elections, here are the key dates for the 2022 Council Elections:
Voting for the 2022 Council Elections will be happening solely by postal vote.
Unlike state and federal elections, voting in council elections is non-compulsory but voter eligibility extends to landlords, non-citizens, businesses and other voter groups who are not usually eligible to enrol to vote in state and federal elections.
Votes are counted according to the preferential voting system.
On your ballot paper, you will be asked to order your preferred council candidates from one to five.
The candidate who receives the lowest number of 1st preference votes across the council area is eliminated, their votes are then redistributed to the remaining candidates as second preference votes and so on.
The eleven candidates with the greatest total including preference votes wins, ensuring the vote represents the broadest majority.
For an example of the preferential voting system, visit the Electoral Commission of South Australia's website.
According to the Electoral Commission of South Australia council elections are the single largest civic participatory activity in the state - 400,000 people voted in the 2018 council elections and a large spike in young voter enrolment has been recorded across all regions in South Australia.
