Lower Eyre Peninsula district residents will choose seven Area Councillors from eight candidates at elections this November. Elected members will then select a Major from their own ranks.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the Lower Eyre Peninsula district. Names are presented in order of ballot draw. Some text and images have been supplied by the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA).
I am a junior doctor that was privileged to have grown up on the Eyre Peninsula's southern tip. I am passionate about the region and would love the opportunity to have a place on council to represent the values of our community.
Having lived in Adelaide for work and study, I have returned to the EP with a greater love for this region.
I believe that community opinions and beliefs need to have a stronger influence on council decision and I would endeavour to deliver this if elected.
I strongly identify with the natural wilderness present on the EP and believe it is an important asset that we must protect and conserve.
As a young medical professional, I am familiar with the pressures on public services and the importance of attracting young professionals to rural communities.
Furthermore, I have a strong passion and interest in sustainable small business for the local community.
Being a voice for the community, I would endeavour to hear your concerns and represent these at council. We are all caretakers of the land and our decision making body should reflect this.
I have positive visions to increase community engagement and would be grateful for your vote.
I have now represented the community of the Lower Eyre Council for the past twelve years - currently acting as Deputy Mayor and recently as Deputy Chairperson of the Council Development Assessment Panel.
These experiences have given me an excellent understanding of the wonderful opportunities we have in our district and the broader region; how to identify and manage any risks and challenges our Council may face, and how to grasp and develop opportunities as they arise.
Roads, rates and rubbish will always be important to our communities and I intend to ensure that these areas continue to be addressed.
I also understand that other community facilities such as footpaths, parks and playgrounds, as well as the preservation of our special environment need to be prioritised in future budgets.
I am also very mindful of the importance of fostering new industries and businesses in our region to sustain and further enrich our local economy.
Often these opportunities present conflicting ideas and challenges, and sensible compromises are needed. If re-elected I will advocate to strike a balance between community demands to ensure the best possible outcomes.
The Lower Eyre Peninsula is full of great people and has a uniquely beautiful natural environment that we all cherish. It is important to me that people and the environment remain at the forefront of council planning and decision making.
Across Eyre Peninsula I have worked with schools, sporting clubs, aged care, disability and employment services, sharing information, delivering training and building local networks. I have seen the best of local communities, innovative, collaborative and always looking to get the job done. These are qualities that I will also bring to council if I am elected.
After many years working in government and non-government sectors, I have recently established my own business. I have skills and experience in working with others, delivering programs, governance, leadership and strategy. My professional roles have involved listening to local communities and supporting them to get access to programs and services.
I strongly value integrity, transparency and accountability and would always act according to these principles when conducting council business.
I will be holding 'meet and greets', so come and say hello and tell me what you want from your local council representative. I welcome the opportunity to offer my support for local projects.
I would like to re-nominate to be elected member for DCLEP having nearly finished one term.
Now knowing the input Needed To represent you the rate payers in a positive and productive way, going into the future.
The experience learned from previous years now gives me confidence going forward in decision making for the future of our district.
I am one that has a farming background so know the agricultural sector and its concerns.
Roads will always be an issue for the whole district of DCLEP in rubbling and sealing can advocate for you.
Also improving and maintaining all our towns in the district. I was born in the district so could say am a local, did my schooling at Cummins.
I still live on the family farm now 103 years old, so history of the district important. Having leased the farm to neighbours for cropping gives more time to our council representation.
I have been involved and volunteered with CFS, Ambulance ,cricket and still involved with football.
Retired Electrical Contractor having worked all over the Lower Eyre Peninsula & Port Lincoln area for over 35+years. The past 10 years have been working all over Western Australia & 2015 to 2021 in Darwin. Retired & returned back to the township of Tiatukia. Having served on DCLEP from 2006 to 2010.
I have lived on the Lower Eyre Peninsula for 32 years.
I am a mother, grandmother and small business owner and have developed strong community ties during those years.
I have proven to be somebody who listens to, represents and advocates for my community. I believe I have shown that I am flexible and respond to community concerns.
Sometimes people feel their representatives haven't got it right and while I am willing to push an agenda, I also believe I have the ability to listen and modify if that's what is required.
The council I have led has been led by consensus and I would undertake to continue to listen to my community and the elected councillors to achieve the best outcomes for our district.
This is proven by restrained rate increases and improved standards of service implemented in recent times. The relationships I have made as a board member of EPLGA and SAROC have helped lift the profile of our district.
We should all be excited by the potential projects' council is overseeing.
I see my role as brokering the best outcomes for our communities. I have always enjoyed working in a team both in Council and in business.
Steve is nominating for his second term as Councillor to continue his commitment to open & accountable actions by Lower Eyre Council.
He believes that due to prudent management of Council affairs by Elected Members and staff, Lower Eyre is in a position that several Councils would envy.
He believes that at the end of this term Council has kept service levels up while keeping rate rises to a minimum via better management & work practices and the use of some cash reserves.
The results of Local Government elections directly impact the voter's life, work & play. He urges all eligible voters not to waste the opportunity to help shape the future of the Lower Eyre Peninsula.
Steve has 20 year's work history in local government across rural & regional Councils to Executive Officer level before retirement. He has Uni-SA qualifications in Local Government Management.
He has served on internal Council committees, Cummins Community Hotel board, sports club committees & CFS Aerial Support.
A Louth Bay local and small business owner, I have a strong investment in our local community and the issues we face.
I am an advocate for government transparency, not political hypocrisy. We have 709 kms of coastline, largely under Conservation Zone status.
Council have been unable to provide a safe vehicle access to the beach at North Shields for residents and visitors alike due to its Conservation location.
Landowners (many are farmers) along our vast coastline, in the Conservation Zone, are hugely development restricted, even for minimal development, yet a commercial rocket launch facility in the Coastal Conservation Zone is promoted as an appropriate development.
Council is the grass roots of government, where we can see the needs of local communities firsthand. Council can and should bring local concerns to the State and Commonwealth, who so often prefer to dictate to rather than consult communities.
I believe in fairness and justice in governance, active listening, considered research and deliberation with realistic expectations.
If elected I will be an approachable and active member of Council, speaking up with a strong and resilient voice to support and petition on behalf of our community members.
