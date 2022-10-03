Port Lincoln Times

Meet the candidates for the Lower Eyre district council vacancies

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 3 2022
Meet the election candidates for District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula. Picture supplied.

Lower Eyre Peninsula district residents will choose seven Area Councillors from eight candidates at elections this November. Elected members will then select a Major from their own ranks.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

