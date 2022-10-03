Port Lincoln Times

Brad Flaherty and Diana Mislov run for Port Lincoln mayor

Updated October 4 2022 - 1:52am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Brad Flaherty and Diana Mislov will be running for City of Port Lincoln Council mayor this election. Pictures supplied.

Two people have nominated for the position of Mayor on City of Port Lincoln Council.

Local News

