Two people have nominated for the position of Mayor on City of Port Lincoln Council.
Incumbent mayor Flaherty and new nominee Diana Mislov will be vying for the position.
Both nominees have sent in information on what they stand for to the Times, and what their platform will be if they are voted in this election.
The only reason that the Council exists is to serve the community of Port Lincoln.
I will continue to ensure that Council is customer focussed and engaged with the needs of the community.
I will ensure that the public engagement and consultation aspects of Council remain a priority.
I am focussed on ensuring that Rate Payers funds are spent wisely and with full accountability, not only to sustain our beautiful city but also to move it into a positive future.
I will continue to ensure that we operate to clear, workable and efficient Strategic Plans and will continue to be accountable in our planning and governance processes.
Well thought out changes to the City are a priority to attract our younger generations back and provide for our future generations.
The new University Hub is a good example of this, along with the continued improvement to our parks and gardens for all generations to enjoy.
I have always been pro-business and believe we need to continue to focus on the development of business and industry diversity to ensure generational employment for our children and grandchildren.
Port Lincoln must be positive about its future.
Our community must be at the heart of all decision-making.
A strong community promotes safety, a sense of belonging, and diversity. Listening and learning from our community, will help the city prioritise its projects, opportunities and resources.
Issues that are important, include a return to the basics - our roads, rates and rubbish.
We deserve a city to be proud of, clean and beautiful, safe and vibrant, with roads, footpaths, parking, services and facilities that are in good condition, and accessible to all.
State Government changes, mean that rate calculations will change from site to capital value next year.
We need to prepare our ratepayers for what this means, as some rates will be higher, and some lower. Council budgets, assets, borrowings, interest rises and financial sustainability are very important.
We need to recycle more, investigate green and hard waste options, and find innovative solutions, to maintain and preserve our pristine environment.
We must look to the future, whilst honouring our past, to benefit the very young, to our aged population.
Building on existing and potentially new industries, health initiatives and business, looking for opportunities such as marine tourism and education facilities, will keep our residents living, studying, and employed here.
