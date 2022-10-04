Port Lincoln Times

Billy Lights Point desal site buy-up 'surprised' me: marine scientist

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
The western tip of Billy Lights Point as shot from the boat ramp. An SA Water wastewater treatment plant already exists to the right, outside of frame. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A leading marine scientist who advised against building a desal plant at Billy Lights Point has said he was "surprised" at the move by SA Water to buy the site as it was "demonstratively inappropriate".

