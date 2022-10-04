Billy Lights Point desal site buy-up 'surprised' me: marine scientist

A leading marine scientist who advised against building a desal plant at Billy Lights Point has said he was "surprised" at the move by SA Water to buy the site as it was "demonstratively inappropriate".
SA Water announced last week it would move to buy land at Billy Lights Point as a backup if a desal plant at Sleaford West or Point Boston - the preferred sites - could not proceed, but said that it "did not mean we have to build there".
The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee, headed by Peter Treloar, has been investigating the viability of a preferred site at Sleaford West and working to secure extra funds to build the plant at that site.
The Sleaford West location has been backed by the Hands Off Boston Bay group, which has lobbied against a desal plant at Billy Lights Point.
"I was a bit surprised that they're still persisting with such a demonstratively inappropriate site," said Dr Paul McShane - a marine biologist commissioned by Hands Off Boston Bay to independently research the impacts of a Billy Lights Point desal operation.
Dr McShane said his original concerns had not changed and centred on likely impacts to animal health and Billy Lights Point water's "clean, green" reputation with consumers
"The biggest risk is the discharge of hypersaline effluent (very salty water) and chemicals that are used to maintain the desal plant discharged into Boston Bay, next to an aquaculture area," he said.
"We do know hypersaline effluent can affect growth rates, can affect reproduction and can affect the viability of valuable aquaculture species such as mussels."
The Hands Off Boston Bay action group is made up of more than 50 local business owners, politicians and marine scientists.
Dr McShane said the presence of a large industrial site right next to an aquaculture zone could damage consumer confidence in Port Lincoln's seafood products, including mussels, abalone, oysters and yellowtail kingfish.
"World's best practice desalination plants are usually sited on exposed coastal systems where the hypersaline effluent gets diluted to harmless levels," he said.
"Billy Lights Point is right next door to a designated aquaculture area that the South Australian government promotes as being pristine, unpolluted waters producing a premium, world quality product, so all that's jeopardised with a potential desal plant in Boston Bay.
Dr McShane said nearby mussels growing could be impacted if a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point went ahead.
"Mussels are the one that we're most concerned about because they are filter feeding animals. So they can accumulate toxins or pollutants, and that's particularly concerning to the mussel growers there because they market their product as premium, clean, green, from pristine unpolluted waters," he said. "That's not going to be the case with a desal plant right next door to a mussel growing area."
Dr McShane said the current preferred site at Sleaford West remained a stronger option in his view.
"It's a more exposed site, so any of the effluent from the desal plant will get rapidly diluted to harmless levels," he said. "Secondly it's not right next door to a designated aquaculture growing area that has to maintain strict standards of water quality, and it still, I'm told, delivers the outcome that is required to maintain water security [on the Eyre Peninsula]."
The Eyre Peninsula has been predicted to face a shortfall in water supply by 2025, with the desal plant a key part of future-proofing the region's water security. Preliminary estimates placed the cost of building at Billy Lights point at $200-250 million versus $350-400 million for Sleaford West.
