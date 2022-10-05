Fishing report: Here's what's biting and where

The proper has been a bit quiet lately with not too many reports from down there. Most fishos are still getting a few whiting but must move around a lot and legal ones are few and far between. Squid are very much similar in the bay there are a few more getting caught but you need to cover a lot of ground to find them. The north shore is still producing squid and the odd whiting. Point Boston and Louth Bay and some good reports of whiting and squid over the summer bottom in that 3-6m range. Down the passage whiting are good around Thistle Island and out towards blacks rocks the morning tide has been the best. McLaren's and carcass have been producing some decent whiting and the odd big squid on the whiting drops as well. With the nicer weather a few boats ventured out wider to the offshore reefs. Nannygai, blue morwong, school sharks, were all caught on the offshore reefs and lumps around Williams and Thistle. Sleaford to Wanna still has good reports of some decent size salmon schools around and McLaren's and Taylors landing also had reports of big salmon off the beaches when chasing flathead and whiting.