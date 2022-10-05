Fishing report: Here's what's biting and where

With the Labour Day long weekend and some fine weather, plenty of people took the advantage to get outdoors and do some fishing and camping. Plenty of good reports came in.
West Coast
Up the west coast this week reports of mulloway up to 30lb have been landed in the dog fence area as well as plenty of gummies and school sharks. Fowlers Bay still has plenty of tommies off the jetty at night-time and big squid on dusk. Off Streaky and Scales bay the bottom bashing has been good with nannygai, school shark, morwong and odd small samson. Salmon are still in good numbers off the surf beaches between Scales and Streaky and the odd gummy during the day also.
Coffin Bay
Inside the bay whiting fishing has been good with plenty of people getting enough for a feed the legal ones can be few and far between but there is still plenty around the leases around Kellidy Bay and around Dutton Heads has been the most productive. Salmon trout up to a kg have been everywhere around Goat Island, the ledge, seal corner and leases. Gummies inside the bay around seal corner and the brother have been getting caught on dusk and into the night. Outside the bay around Farm Beach the whiting fishing has been great with most boaties bagging out by lunchtime as well as some big squid on the whiting spots and in close to Farm Beach also. Reports have come from everywhere between Farm Beach and Seasick Bay back towards longnose in most areas. Offshore the reef fishing is still good with a few people managing to get out wide while the weather was nice, nannygai, morwong, gummies, schoolies and the odd samson where all caught on the offshore reefs and lumps over the long weekend.
Port Lincoln
The proper has been a bit quiet lately with not too many reports from down there. Most fishos are still getting a few whiting but must move around a lot and legal ones are few and far between. Squid are very much similar in the bay there are a few more getting caught but you need to cover a lot of ground to find them. The north shore is still producing squid and the odd whiting. Point Boston and Louth Bay and some good reports of whiting and squid over the summer bottom in that 3-6m range. Down the passage whiting are good around Thistle Island and out towards blacks rocks the morning tide has been the best. McLaren's and carcass have been producing some decent whiting and the odd big squid on the whiting drops as well. With the nicer weather a few boats ventured out wider to the offshore reefs. Nannygai, blue morwong, school sharks, were all caught on the offshore reefs and lumps around Williams and Thistle. Sleaford to Wanna still has good reports of some decent size salmon schools around and McLaren's and Taylors landing also had reports of big salmon off the beaches when chasing flathead and whiting.
Tumby Bay
In the bay whiting are still fishing well. The sandhills or up towards red cliffs has been the most productive. Some big squid have been landed off the jetty on dusk. With daylight savings now in-place, anglers have that extra time after work for an afternoon squid. Garfish have been good around back beach and near Second Creek as well as a few good size salmon. In Second Creek to out the group whiting are still fishing well and are decent size to most areas with scattered sandy bottom has been producing fish and don't be shy to fish shallow when the tide is up.
Port Neil
On the jetty squid have been fishing well in the afternoon and early morning. Whiting have been good in the bay as well as some big trevally on the whiting spots also. Yellowfin whiting are a bit on the quiet side, the odd one has been caught off the main beach around town and the best reports of come from the beaches further up the coast.
