Wind gusts of a record 90 km/h across South Australia on Tuesday night prompted a record 400 callouts for SES and CFS volunteers.
Statewide SES spokesperson John Merriman said 400 jobs was a huge number.
"We had over 100 SES volunteers working at any one time from Tuesday afternoon, as well as a CFS Strike Team," he said.
"The severe wind caused significant treefall, power outages and items being blown into neighbouring yards across the eastern, southern and northern parts of the state - one person became stuck in flood waters on Kangaroo Island," he said.
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to return to metropolitan Adelaide and surrounding agricultural areas ahead of a second cold front forecast on Thursday.
"We cannot reiterate the importance of following SES and CFS advice enough," said Mr Merriman.
"Weather is unpredictable... school holidays are an excellent opportunity to do a bit of tidying up around the yard, tie loose items down, trim low-hanging branches and clear your gutters, this can avoid big problems down the road."
"We are very grateful to our staff and volunteers who worked around the clock last night to keep the public safe, many of them would've received very little sleep."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
