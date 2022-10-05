Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln RSL branch involved in Children's University program

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:14am, first published 12:57am
Port Lincoln RSL president Gary Clough said he was delighted to see Children's University run activities at the branch which will teach children about Australians war history. Picture Lachlan Smith

Port Lincoln Returned Services League of Australia's new website will include links to activities through the Children's University program based at its branch.

