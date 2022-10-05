Port Lincoln Returned Services League of Australia's new website will include links to activities through the Children's University program based at its branch.
The branch is in the final stages of completing its website.
Port Lincoln RSL president Gary Clough said the branch had a goal of creating the website so that it would bring all of the services it provides together to the one location.
"We will have a panel for the museum, a panel for the RSL itself with events and news and the last panel will be for the Garden of remembrance," Mr Clough said.
The website will be at rslportlincoln.com.au, and Mr Clough said the branch is working to include links to Open Arms and the Australian Virtual War Memorial.
"We will get the listing of the internments at the Garden of remembrance and also hopefully with that we will be able to put up and put on events, of any funerals or deaths of members that come up," Mr Clough said.
"We want to get more links into the mental health side of things as well for the veterans and also we are going to try and link direct to mygov."
Mr Clough said having links to other services on the website would create an easy place for their members to access them, and the team at the branch would continue to help members learn how to use the services these sites provide.
"We will try to make it more interactive and try to link more with more non for profits and community organisations and also work to advertise more for what we can offer here as the club is not only for its members but for the whole community."
Mr Clough said the branch was host to a suicide prevention training program which was run by Open Arms in September which involved 21 people, and he was pleased to see that a broad range of community members had come along.
"We will try to run more courses like that with the government's backing" Mr Clough said.
He said the main focus of the course was around learning how to recognise the warning signs and how to communicate and keep someone who is struggling with their mental health safe.
Mr Clough said the branch would be pushing the message through the website around welcoming all community members to its events and to come into its branch when they have social nights.
Mr Clough said new business owner Troy Watherston of Dreamweave had been helping the branch develop the website, and Lincoln Computing Centre would be hosting.
He said he was delighted to announce that local students who had signed up to the Children's University program would be coming to the branch to undertake activities in November, there are plans for around 80 children so far to come in with their teachers.
"They will show them around and explain some of the history on display within the RSL."
