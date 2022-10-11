The Port Lincoln History Group is seeking the final portion of funding it needs to digitise old Port Lincoln Times editions spanning 1955 to 2002.
The group has so far raised about $150,000 to put the historical editions on free national digital archive Trove. The group requires another $20,000 to fully fund the digitising work.
The project has already attracted "overwhelming" financial support from government and private organisations, Port Lincoln History Group volunteer Chris Mantle said.
Microfilm or hard copies of the Port Lincoln Times had already been held at the State Library. The project involves bringing them out of the archives and giving them a new life online.
After being quoted about $168,000 by the State Library to perform the digitisation work, the group made applications to a number of organisations for funding to get the program underway.
The Lang Foundation donated the first $50,000, followed by $40,000 in matched funding from the South Australian State Library. Bendigo Bank provided $25,000, and the history group then made a successful application to the History Trust of South Australia for $20,000. Port Lincoln City Council put $4000 towards the project.
Mr Mantle said the history group was seeking donations from the community for the final $20,000 needed to digitise old editions all the way to 2002. Once the newspaper editions are digitised up to that year, the most vulnerable, newsprint-only editions will be better protected. The year 2002 is when the Port Lincoln Times began publishing online alongside newsprint.
"Whether that's a donation, whether that's a memorial... so if anybody's interested to donate they should contact us," Mr Mantle said.
"We're grateful that ACM, the publisher of the Port Lincoln Times, has supported our endeavours with the necessary copyright permission to make this project happen."
Having access to digital newspaper records was important to communities for a number of reasons, Mr Mantle said.
"Somewhere in everybody's life they will want to look up some information from a newspaper. Somewhere along the line people will need family history or other historical information from back copies of newspapers."
Looking through analogue records could be time consuming. For example, he said, imagine looking for news stories of a sunken tuna boat in a stack of old newspapers, and the time that might take.
"But on Trove, we can put in the name of the tuna boat and put in a date range, and bingo."
Members of the community interested in donating to towards the project can contact portlincolnhistory@gmail.com
