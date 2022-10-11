Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln History Group seeks funding to digitise newspaper archives


By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:06am
Chris Mantle in the Port Lincoln History Group offices. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

The Port Lincoln History Group is seeking the final portion of funding it needs to digitise old Port Lincoln Times editions spanning 1955 to 2002.

