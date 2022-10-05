Port Lincoln headspace will be providing a place for people to sit down and pause, reflect and reconnect this Headspace Day.
Headspace youth worker Andy Schubert said this year's Headspace Day theme was 'Pause Reflect and Reconnect.'
The team at Port Lincoln Headspace will be setting up on the front street outside the post office on Friday October 7 from 12:00pm-4:00pm.
"We are setting up a fake lounge room setting down there so we have got some couches and rug and a table and we are going to ask people who are walking past to pause reflect and reconnect," Mr Schubert said.
"I am going to ask people to sit down on the couch, put on the wireless head phones, put on a blind fold if they are up to it and just take a few minutes out to listen to their favourite song."
Mr Schubert said one of the main messages was around making sure you take time out for yourself.
"No matter how busy your day is, it is about just giving yourself a couple of minutes just to reconnect with the world and music is the favourite kind of tool of mine to do that," Mr Schubert said.
"We will have resources and information workers from Headspace down there to answer any questions but it is just a bit of fun, something a bit different and we are asking the community to get involved."
Mr Schubert said the team had also organised gift bags to give out which will include wellness packs, which would encourage people to make some time for themselves at home.
"It is about sitting down and kind of giving yourself a break and just doing something nice for yourself with self care and to slow down as the world is a busy stressful place at times," Mr Schubert said.
"I think no matter how busy and stressful your day is there is still a couple of minutes you can take even if it is just listen to your favourite song, or listening to a meditation or some people watch an episode of their favourite tv show."
The team at Headspace will also be handing out action plans for people to fill in with different activities they could do to pause reflect and connect,.
The action plans will also include ideas to get started with their own plan, and other avenues of support they could reach out to.
"If anyone does needs support or needs advice or if they have young people in their life that might be struggling to make sense of this type of information, we will be down there with resources and conversations to be had," Mr Schubert said.
