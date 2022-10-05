Port Lincoln Times

Team at headspace encourage people to pause, reflect and reconnect

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:33am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:30pm
Port Lincoln headspace youth worker Andy Schubert will be at the Headspace Day event handing out action plans to help people find ways to take time out from their busy lives and pause, reflect and reconnect. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln headspace will be providing a place for people to sit down and pause, reflect and reconnect this Headspace Day.

