Port Lincoln Times

Local alliance calls for Whaler's Way rocket launch site review

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 12 2022 - 1:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at the event, left to right, Isaac Taylor, "planet earth", Richard Lloyd, Gabrielle Coard, Ngahuia Trewartha, Des Menz, Angela Hearn, Nel Taylor, Therese Pedler and Trevor Pro. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A community group has gathered on Fishery Bay Beach this month to celebrate the natural beauty of the location and call for an independent review of the suitability of the Whaler's Way as a commercial rocket launch site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.