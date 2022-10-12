A community group has gathered on Fishery Bay Beach this month to celebrate the natural beauty of the location and call for an independent review of the suitability of the Whaler's Way as a commercial rocket launch site.
The Eyre Peninsula Environmental Protection Alliance hosted the 'family fun day', with attendees voicing concerns about the bushfire risk and environmental impacts associated with the proposed Whaler's Way Orbital Launch Complex operated by Southern Launch.
"We're calling for the government to do an independent review into suitable [launch] locations in South Australia," alliance member Dr Gabrielle Coard said.
Members of the alliance said they were concerned about the risk of bushfire, environmental damage and disturbance to native animals and said about 200 people had attended the get-together over the course of the day.
Southern Launch has yet to receive planning approval to build a permanent launch complex at the site but has received approval to build a test pad. The company has conducted preliminary rocket tests from the test pad over the last two years. In one of the tests, a rocket caught fire.
Members of the alliance said they understood the importance of the space industry and commercial rocket launches but that it was also key for emerging industries to be placed in suitable locations.
"It's important that any industry there is a social license, especially in small communities like this. This is where everyone lives and eats and has their business. It's their whole livelihood," Dr Coard said.
The alliance was concerned building a commercial rocket launch pad at the site appeared to contravene Lower Eyre Council's zoning guidelines for the Whaler's Way area. The alliance argues Whalers Way is unsuitable for a rocket launch pad because the council had designated it a Coastal Conservation Zone.
Delfina Lanzilli, CEO of District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula, said building a rocket launch site at Whaler's Way was not against current zoning, adding that the designation 'Coastal Conservation Zone' stems from a previous iteration of the council's planning code. Under a statewide Planning and Design Code council adopted in 2020, Whaler's Way is designated simply as a 'Conservation Zone'.'
"The majority of the subject property (where the launch site is proposed) is located within the Conservation Zone and is also subject to various Overlays within the Code."
A small portion of the property falls under caravan and tourist park zoning and is not impacted by the proposal.
Ms Lanzilli said Whaler's Way's current zoning did not include explicit guidance for facilities like the one Southern Launch has applied to build.
"The Conservation Zone does not include any specific assessment policies relating to the assessment of a rocket launch facility proposal and therefore, the general assessment policies of Conservation Zone neither encourage nor discourage an application of this nature."
"The policies of the Code were drafted to guide envisaged/expected forms of development (i.e. Dwelling within a Neighbourhood Type Zone). Where a proposal is a form of development which is not typically envisaged/expected, it is required to be assessed against all relevant policies of the applicable Zone, Overlays and General Modules of the Code."
"Furthermore, it is noted that a rocket launch proposal is not identified as a Restricted form of Development within the Conservation Zone," Ms Lanzilli said.
Council's adopted 2020 Planning and Design Code lists the 'desired outcome' for a Conservation Zone as "The conservation and enhancement of the natural environment and natural ecological processes for their ability to reduce the effects of climate change, for their historical, scientific, landscape, habitat, biodiversity, carbon storage and cultural values and provision of opportunities for the public to experience these through low-impact recreational and tourism development."
