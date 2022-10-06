Port Lincoln Times

Government urges Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula farmers to watch out for locusts

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:55am
An Australian Swarm Locust. Picture by Corbin Schuster.

The State Government is asking Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula landowners and primary producers to be on the lookout for Australian Plague Locusts this Spring.

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

