The State Government is asking Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula landowners and primary producers to be on the lookout for Australian Plague Locusts this Spring.
Spring is peak hatching season for the pests. Swarms of juvenile locusts may target and eat soft grasses and crops.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) expects locausts to hatch and band mainly around the Upper North/Flinders Ranges pastoral areas and the Upper Eyre Peninsula. Parts of the Eyre Peninsula may also see some activity.
"While locust populations are not predicted to reach the extremely high outbreak levels experienced in 2010, conditions this year have made it challenging to accurately predict the scale of the 2022 Spring populations and the subsequent damage risk," said Michael McManus, PIRSA Manager Rural Chemical Operations.
Australian Plague Locusts are regarded as a notifiable pest, meaning landowners or producers are required to report any sightings to PIRSA through the Emergency Plant Pest Hotline or through its locust locator app.
Anyone reporting locusts is asked to include information such as date, location, GPS co-ordinates, life stage (i.e. adult, hoppers), description of location (e.g. paddock, tree line or creek line), the density and size area of the infestation.
PIRSA is encouraging landowners and producers to factor in locusts as part of their current pest control planning following normal crop protection and insect control principles.
"Favorable weather and feed conditions throughout the pastoral areas last summer have enabled locust populations to build up in localised areas particularly during autumn," said Mr McManus.
"This, combined with the arrival of migrating locusts from other remote parts of South Australia and the eastern states, indicate there is a potential threat of emerging populations from now into summer reaching small to moderate outbreak levels with the potential to cause some damage if uncontrolled."
