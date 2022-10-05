House of the Week | Spacious family home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
The location is very central with everything a short easy walk way, in the beautiful seaside town of Tumby Bay. Welcome home to this spacious and roomy home. With two living areas, four bedrooms or study, and two bathrooms, it's sure to please a crowd.
From first entry you can see the large living areas with a centralised kitchen. The U-shaped kitchen also utilises the adjoining space for your fridge/freezer and additional shelving and cupboards.
The home has had some extensive work from wiring, plumbing and the extension, making this home the great space it is today. The original section of the home we have been told has jarrah floorboards throughout and the Pegulan vinyl has been laid to match with the extension (as this doesn't have floorboards underneath).
Three of the four bedrooms have built in robes and ceiling fans. The back bedroom also adjoins a large study room with a built in desk.
Outside entertaining is all part of the seaside lifestyle at Tumby Bay. You will love the all weather paved pergola area. There's a low maintenance garden and lawn areas, and even a cubby and clothesline discreetly tucked away. The property also has rear yard access from the side alley and a large partially enclosed carport allowing access to the double garage.
