Port Lincoln Cubs and Joeys are raising money for a major Scouting event in Port Elliot where they'll share experiences with a 1000 other Scouts from around the state.
The gathering, this year known as Encounter 2022, happens every three years. Port Lincoln Scouts were fundraising outside Kmart on Thursday 6 October to make sure they could travel to the event.
"It's a whole weekend of all the Cubs and Joeys from around the state getting together. They get to experience things like archery, rock climbing, museums, canoeing and surfboard painting. They take a train ride down to Victor Harbour too," said Jenny Pearce, Scout Parent Helper.
"They're very excited."
When asked what he liked most about being a Joey Scout, Jake Vella-Hincks said "learning life lessons and valuable skills like being able to tell direction of travel."
"I also like collecting badges," Jake said.
Those wishing to support the Port Lincoln Scouts' fundraising can contact the group directly.
