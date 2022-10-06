Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Scouts fundraising for Port Elliot trip

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:03am, first published 1:21am
Raising money for their big trip, the Scouts were offering baked good and various games like guess the jelly beans. Left to right, Lachlan Vella-Hincks, Jake Vella-Hinks and Jenny Pearce. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Port Lincoln Cubs and Joeys are raising money for a major Scouting event in Port Elliot where they'll share experiences with a 1000 other Scouts from around the state.

