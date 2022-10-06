Mentally Fit EP's Gala Ball event this month will involve fundraisers, guest speakers, live music and a chance to gather with one another over a meal.
Community Development Officer at Mentally Fit EP Lain Montgomerie said the organisation has not held a Gala Ball since 2018.
"The plan was for it to run every two years but COVID-19 happened in the middle," Ms Montgomerie said.
"The ball started as the very first fundraiser that kicked off Mentally Fit EP and that was in 2014.
"Every year we hold it has an opportunity to fundraise to bring people together and to listen to a guest speaker as well."
The event will be held in the Port Lincoln Hotel function room on October 29.
Ms Montgomerie said all the raffle and auction items sold to fundraise for the organisation on the night had been donated by businesses and local people.
Ms Montgomerie said former AFL player Daniel Menzel will be a guest speaker on the night.
"He has had four knee reconstructions during his AFL career and he was able to come back from them as well," Ms Montgomerie said.
"He speaks a lot about resilience and in turn he has also created his own mental health based business 'A Long Way Home - Mental Toughness Mental Fortitude.'
Ms Montgomerie said the donations and funds raised will enable the organisation to continue to put on free events.
"The raffle will be drawn on the night and then there will be a live auction that Phil Channon will be auctioning the packages off," Ms Montgomerie said.
"There is also a silent auction throughout the night as well, we will have Jo Page and the Virtuoso playing live and our emcee is Mark Ryan 'The Beautiful Bogan' comedian from Adelaide."
Ms Montgomerie said the Gala Ball was a testament to the community.
"It is a really a community for community event."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.