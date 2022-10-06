Port Lincoln Times

Mentally Fit EP's Gala Ball fundraiser returns after fours years

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:33am, first published 1:18am
Mentally Fit EP is bringing back its Gala Ball to fundraise for the organsation this month which will involve a night of entertainment at the Port Lincoln Hotel. Picture file.

Mentally Fit EP's Gala Ball event this month will involve fundraisers, guest speakers, live music and a chance to gather with one another over a meal.

