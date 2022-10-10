Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative to hold Spring Picnic and Famers Market

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:33am, first published 1:30am
Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative's Van Fitzgerald making mud cupcakes - the initiative will be running a Spring Picnic and Market Day to raise funds to go towards purchasing land to continue to fund its development projects. Picture supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative will be selling craft, merchandise and flowers at its Spring Picnic and Farmer's Market to raise funds to purchase land and continue to fund its development projects.

