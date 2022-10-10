The Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative will be selling craft, merchandise and flowers at its Spring Picnic and Farmer's Market to raise funds to purchase land and continue to fund its development projects.
There will also be a variety of local produce stalls creating a farmers market type feel, with options of falafels, gourmet barbeque and salad bowls for lunch.
Local businesses and community groups will be involved in the upcoming Spring Picnic and Farmers Market, and all those involved had been promoting the event and spreading the message that the market is a major fundraising event for the initiative.
Chair of the Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Board, Renee Perchard said those involved had been working hard to fundraise for the initiative, and that the board is in the process of submitting a development application to PlanSA in order to progress to the next stages of building the school.
"We have secured land and we are currently fundraising in order to hopefully purchase that land as well as fund the extensive costs for the required reports and other aspects that you need to apply for development," Mrs Perchard said.
"The initiative has been going for four years but we only secured the land earlier this year and therefore we are still building our community space."
The land the Initiative hopes to purchase is on the corner of Kathai Dr and Stamford Dr in Duck Ponds.
Nature Playgroup sessions that cater for two different age groups are currently run on the land.
"We call the session run for younger children 'Wattle babies' and the preschool aged session is called 'Gumnuts and Wildings'. These sessions are run twice a week and are facilitated by Heidi Milu, a Waldorf trained facilitator," Mrs Perchard said.
"We follow the Waldorf playgroup curriculum which encourages the child to immerse themselves in nature, learn from nature and enjoy the gentle rhythm of the morning through songs and stories that nurture and feed the imagination."
Mrs Perchard said the board members are continuing to work on building structures on the land and have also started a vegetable garden to teach basic gardening skills.
She said the shelters were important to run the sessions during winter and in the heat, and the board is planning to develop another structure that would have solar panels installed and a system to catch rainwater.
"It is important to have shade options for the children to do crafts, painting and storytelling" Mrs Perchard said.
Mrs Perchard explained that fees to attend the playgroup as well as community donations assist the initiative in continuing to evolve, and that different businesses and local builders had been working hand in hand to provide their services to develop the structures on site.
"We will be running a number of events throughout the coming months to ensure we raise funds to keep our various projects and the school initiative progressing."
