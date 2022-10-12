Port Lincoln aquaculture nets finalist nods in state food awards

Port Lincoln's seafood industry has netted a number of finalist nods in the 2022 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Awards.
Four local seafood companies have been shortlisted for a variety of business and individual award categories, reflecting the city's strong history in aquaculture.
Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on November 11.
Clean Seas Seafood is a finalist three categories: Business Excellence Award, Innovation in Food or Beverage Award and Mental Health and Wellbeing Award.
KIN Premium Australian Seafood is a finalist three categories: Business Excellence Award, Emerging Business Award and Export Award.
Yumbah Aquaculture is a finalist in four categories: Sustainability Award, Mental Health and Wellbeing Award, Business Excellence Award and Export Award.
Dinko Seafoods MD Lukina Lukin is nominated for a Leader Award, and is the only individual finalist representing Port Lincoln aquaculture in the awards.
"To be recognised and enter into a final feels good. I feel very appreciative of that," Ms Lukin said.
Ms Lukin said Dinko Seafoods had introduced a number of sustainable innovations in the last few years.
"A few years ago we introduced liquid nitrogen freezing of tuna down to minus 60 degrees. It was the first time in the world it had been used for tuna."
"Other research we're trying to do is harvest the seaweed in our tuna farm site and turn it into liquid fertiliser. Doing this would take the... nitrogen and carbon dioxide and phosphorus out of the water, so the water would be clear and clean for the fish."
The fertiliser could then be used to help improve soil for agriculture onshore, especially vineyards, Ms Lukin said.
Ms Lukin said she was proud to be one of the people representing Port Lincoln at the upcoming awards.
"Port Lincoln, in seafood... it is the place we have developed, everyone works hard. The seafood sector is not easy. It's a lot of hard work."
"Port Lincoln is like a backbone, we start and create a lot of jobs here, and feed Australia and international [customers] as well."
