Port Lincoln Community House has been running sausage sizzles and other fundraisers to purchase items for their Christmas hampers this year.
The Christmas Hampers will be delivered to people in the community who struggle financially during the festive season.
Manager of Community House Linda Davies said they had been running their sausage sizzles at Bunnings, and have been encouraging the general public to make a donation.
"We will be doing our traditional Christmas dinner at Community House which entails roast meats, vegetables, gravy and followed by a pavlova with fruit and cream on it," Ms Davies said.
"We have been doing this for over 20 years."
Ms Davies said Community House would usually see 50-60 people at its Christmas dinner, however, during the pandemic the team at Community House had been packing the dinners into containers and delivering them to people's houses on Christmas morning.
She said the team would also deliver a present along with the Christmas Dinner from its store on site.
Ms Davies said Community House had come up with a new idea this year to deliver Christmas Hampers which will have essential non-perishable items.
"It will have shampoo, conditioner toilet paper those types of items and I want to create a hamper for all those that get delivered a Christmas Dinner and have the essentials that everybody takes for granted," Ms Davies said.
"So even after they spend that extra money on Christmas, the hamper can see them through."
Ms Davies made a special mention to local boxing trainer Peter Williams, Port Lincoln mayoral candidate Dianna Mislov and 12 year old student Mahni who had all approached Community House to offer their help.
Ms Davies said she is hoping more local businesses will jump on board, and that Community House would be taking orders for the hampers in late November.
She said people wanting to receive a Christmas Hamper would just need to provide their full name, phone number and their address.
"Christmas can be a hard time for people spend what they would not normally spend and after Christmas can be a little bit hard for people," Ms Davies said.
"We will have the household necessities in a box so they wont have to look to buy."
