Christmas Hampers to help people over the festive season

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:02am, first published 1:55am
Port Lincoln Community House volunteer Marj Silbersnieder (left) and Community House manager Linda Davies are currently fundraising for items to add into their Community House Christmas Hampers this year. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Community House has been running sausage sizzles and other fundraisers to purchase items for their Christmas hampers this year.

