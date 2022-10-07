Australian band Satisfaction will bring its 'Stones Show' to Port Lincoln, with some band members having connections back to the Eyre Peninsula region.
The band will be playing at the Nautilus Arts Centre on Saturday, October 29, and the show will run from 7:30pm to 8:30pm with a half-hour interval before it continues from 9:00pm until 10:00 pm.
A local connection in the band includes saxophonist James Deslandes. James is originally from Manila and joined the band of five in 2004 as the band believed he would be a perfect fit for their group.
The band was headlining the Wideloo festival at the time. James was taught how to play music by Mike Hester in Port Lincoln.
James left the band for several years after he moved to play on the largest cruise ship in the world 'The Oasis.'
The band has stated James brings a high level of excitement to the band, and throughout his music career, he has played with James Morrison, The Adelaide Big band and the Mike Stewart band.
Multi-instrumentalist Michael Bryant, a Port Lincoln musician, will also join the band on stage.
New resident of Port Lincoln, Chelsea Ellway, will be on backing vocals who also fronts the Australian Queens of Rock Show.
The majority of the band members are full-time musicians and teachers who collectively play in 13 other bands.
Other members who will feature will include Marty Jackson on vocals, Cos Guglielmucci will be on bass, Leonard Rose will be on Lead guitar and vocals and on Rhythm Guitar is Peter Nikolic.
The band is inviting the crowd back to the Marina Hotel for an after-party, meet and greet, and photos with the band.
The band were formed in Adelaide in 1998 and has grown to a National Concert band involving eight members.
The group's two-hour concert involves the reproduction of the hits and classic songs (and Jagger dance moves) from The Rolling Stones.
Satisfaction has performed at five sold-out Adelaide Fringe Shows.
The band performed at the 2012 SANFL Grand Final. They have featured at Adelaide venue 'The Gov' a record 103 times.
The Australian Tour Manager for The Rolling Stones booked Satisfaction to play the Australasian Orthodontist Society's Annual function to 800 Nurses and Doctors at the Bird Of Hand Winery.
They are set to play on the World's Largest Music Cruise Supercruise 2022 from Sydney to Noumea on November 16 and they will be performing along with The Angels, Suzi Quatro, and Russell Morris.
Tickets are available online at www.nautilusartscentre.com.au, or phone 8621 2351.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.