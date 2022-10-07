Port Lincoln Times

Silos in Port Lincoln turn red to bring light to issues around dyslexia

Updated October 7 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:30am
More than 40 structures around Australia will light up red including the Port Lincoln Viterra Silos as part of the national #lightitred campaign for dyslexia awareness. Picture supplied.

The Port Lincoln Viterra Silos will light up red as part of the national #lightitred campaign for dyslexia awareness.

