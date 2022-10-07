The Port Lincoln Viterra Silos will light up red as part of the national #lightitred campaign for dyslexia awareness.
The silos will light up on Friday October 7 for the Code REaD Dyslexia Network's 'Light it Red for Dyslexia' campaign which is in its eighth year running.
This campaign is around raising awareness of dyslexia through lighting up monuments, buildings and landmarks the colour during Dyslexia Awareness Month.
Over 40 structures are a part of the campaign, and each have been lit up from October 1, 2022.
One in 10 Australians have Dyslexia, and it is the most common learning difficulty.
Dyslexia is a lifelong brain-based condition that primarily affects reading, writing and spelling, and it often runs in families.
People with dyslexia find it difficult to 'decode' words, as they have issues making sense of individual words, which makes learning to read and write challenging.
Organisers of the campagin have stated the red theme is based around the fear dyslexic students have before they receive their school work back covered in red crosses and comments.
Drivers of the campaign have stated it is about taking back the power of that colour to raise awareness.
The colour has influenced their name Code REaD (pronounced RED) Dyslexia Network, and organisers stated the colour is "disruptive" and cannot be ignored but it can also highlight the urgency of the situation.
For more information on dyslexia and #LIR2022 visit https://codereadnetwork.org
